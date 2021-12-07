Team Envy vs X10 CRIT: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

It is the final day of the Group Stage clashes at the Valorant Champions 2021 as three more teams will join Acend, Gambit Esports, Team Liquid, Fnatic, and KRU Esports in the Quarterfinals. At the same time, the other teams will end their journey here and return home empty-handed.

Team Envy will take on X10 CRIT in the final game of the Group Stage. One will make their way through to the Quarterfinals, while the other will be eliminated.

Team Envy vs X10 CRIT: Which team will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 knockout stage?

Team Envy and X10 CRIT started their campaigns at the Valorant Champions 2021 by facing each other. The North American side secured a flawless victory against the team from Thailand.

Last night, Team Envy lost to Acend and dropped down to the lower bracket. X10 CRIT knocked out Vivo Keyd to stay in the competition and face Envy again for a place in the Quarterfinals.

Prediction

Team Envy is the clear favorite to win the tie against X10 CRIT in the Valorant Champions 2021 today. With players like Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen and Jacob "yay" Whiteaker, along with the brilliance of their IGL, Pujan "FNS" Mehta, and the head coach, Chet Singh, Team Envy has a high chance of taking the game.

However, X10 CRIT can also surprise their opposition if they figure out their mistakes from the last game against Team Envy. The SEA side also has some exciting players like Patiphan Chaiwong, Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat, and Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard, who have the potential to pull off an upset.

Head-to-head

Team Envy and X10 CRIT have faced each other just once in any official tournament, where the North American side secured a flawless win. It will be interesting to see if the latter levels up the head-to-head count or if Team Envy again will extend their lead.

Recent performances

Both teams have struggled recently. Team Envy has won three of their last five games, whereas X10 CRIT has just two.

Team Envy vs X10 CRIT recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Team Envy and X10 CRIT for Valorant Champions 2021 clash

Team Envy

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Victor "Victor" Wong

X10 Esports

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "Sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Patiphan "Patiphan" Chaiwong

Livestream details

Fans can watch the action between Team Envy and X10 CRIT at the Valorant Champions 2021 live at 1.30 am IST on December 8, on the Valorant Twitch and YouTube channels.

