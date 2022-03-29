"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we're unable to find a solution": FPX on disqualification from VCT Reykjavik Masters

FunPlus Phoenix(FPX) was disqualified from the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik after the European side failed to confirm their roster for the LAN event. The team's dream of representing the EMEA region on the international stage was shattered as the squad failed to arrange visas for all members to travel to Iceland next month. Hence, the team decided not to participate in the event and was disqualified.

Riot issued a statement yesterday morning stating the disqualification of the EMEA champions and also confirmed that Team Liquid will be replacing them in the Reykjavik Masters for securing the fourth position in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers. However, fans were curious to know more information regarding the matter, and to clear all doubts, FPX issued a statement later on their social media handle.

FPX failed to arrange visas for ANGE1, Shao, and SUYGETSU to travel to Iceland for VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik

Riot is ready to host its first international Valorant LAN event of the year in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, from April 10-24, 2022. Top teams around the globe will participate in the event to represent their regions and will compete to take home the crown.

EMEA has a total of three slots at the event and the top three teams from VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers have qualified for the event. FPX was the champion of EMEA Stage-1 Challengers and was about to represent the region for the first time on an international stage. However, the team needs to wait longer to do so as three of its members failed to arrange the visas to travel due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 protocols.

In their recent statement, FPX confirmed that ANGE1, Shao, and SUYGETSU, who are the residents of Ukraine and Russia, cannot travel to Iceland because of the ongoing political issues. Another member, Ardiis, tested positive for COVID-19, but he was about to be fit to play by April 6, 2022. FPX had stated that the management was actively communicating with Riot for every possible solution so that the team can at least participate at the event. However, both parties failed to reach a complete solution, and hence, the team decided not to participate in the event.

It was very unfortunate for the players and the team management who were dreaming of making their first international appearance in the Valorant esports scene. However, the team now needs to stay stronger than ever to be ready for the VCT Stage-2 Challengers.

