Valorant AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs Day 5 results: Global Esports defeats Orangutan to face Enigma Gaming in Grand Finals

AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) is a Valorant tournament nearing its final stage after the conclusion of its fifth day. The only difference between this day and the other days is that the fifth day only had one match scheduled to take place, Orangutan vs. Global Esports.

Ever since Global Esports fell into the pit of the Lower Bracket in the Valorant tournament, the team has continuously managed to win every single match against their competitors flawlessly. On the tournament’s fifth day, Global Esports added another one to their list following their showdown in the Lower Bracket Final against Orangutan. This win has pushed them into the Grand Finals.

This article will specifically deal with all the incidents that happened on the fifth day of the Valorant LAN tournament.

Results, standings, and overview of Valorant teams after day 5 of AMD Skyesports Champions Series Playoffs

The fifth day of the grand tournament had only one eliminator match between Global Esports and Orangutan, making the length of the match day shorter than usual. To decide who would be heading to the Grand Finals, both Valorant professional teams had to pick three maps they wished to play on. Both decided to pick Ascent and Fracture as their power maps, with Bind as the decider map.

On the first map, Orangutan saw a strong start; however, Global Esports retaliated back hard during the first half, making the score 8-4. After being sent back to a disadvantage, Orangutan initiated their comeback in the second half but failed to keep the momentum up and lost the first map with a score of 13-8.

The next map on the line was Fracture, where Global Esports won six rounds straight by being on the offense and eliminating everyone. During the seventh round, Orangutan managed to disrupt their opposition's momentum slightly; however, that didn’t last long, and Global Esports went on to win four more rounds by playing aggressively.

Things looked dire for Orangutan at this point, as the scoreline was 10-2, and they had to do something about it. During the second half’s initiation, Orangutan started to win a few rounds back-to-back, and it seemed like they were going to come back hard. Alas, Global Esports quickly regained composure and won three rounds in a row, paving their way into the Grand Finals gloriously.

With this win, Global Esports became the second Indian team to qualify for VCT APAC Stage 2, along with Enigma Gaming, to compete for better seeds in the Grand Finals.

In the Grand Finals, Enigma Gaming and Global Esports will be engaged in a best of five rule on June 5, 2022, and fans can watch it live at 5:00 pm on Skyesports’ YouTube and Rooter channels.

