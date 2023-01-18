Valorant Asia Pacific maintenance status (January 18), servers to experience brief service disruptions

The Valorant Asia Pacific players might be facing a fair bit of performance issues today as Riot Games have mentioned that they will be conducting server maintenance today, January 18, 2023.

According to the official dev server status page for the shooter, the developers will be performing live network maintenance for all the servers in the regions. Because of this players may encounter a fair amount of issues with connectivity and Valorant might be down for them for a fair bit of time.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Watch now: From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023.Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023. Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT https://t.co/xZnP6cxkxR

Additionally, it would seem that the shooter also has a patch coming in later today. While it is not going to be a big update, there will be a fair amount of balance changes as well as bug fixes that are expected to make their way to the new map Lotus

However, it seems that Riot Games will be conducting maintenance for just the Asia Pacific servers and the regions of North America, LATAM, Europe, Korea, and Brazil, will not be facing issues with connectivity.

Valorant patch 6.1 drops later today (January 18)

It’s been just over a week since the shooter received a major update that introduced the new map Lotus, while at the same time kicking off Episode 6 Act 1. So it’s quite a surprise that the developers are looking to introduce another update this soon, breaking away from their usual cycle of bi-weekly updates.

As for the expected set of changes one can look for, it would seem that the developers might introduce a fair bit of balance changes as well as bug fixes to Lotus.

Lotus has been facing a fair bit of performance issues ever since it went live last week and the Valorant developers might be looking to address a fair number of them this time around.

Additionally, the map has also seen a few boosting strategies that are ruining the competitive aspect of the game. One such is the exploit which is in the back of B site that hopefully, Riot Games will be addressing in patch 6.1.

It’s also likely that the Replication game mode will be removed from rotation. As it’s a temporary game mode, Riot will be shelving it, for now, to put it back into rotation in one of the future updates.

They are also likely to make a fair number of changes to it in the meantime, however, players will be able to access the mode in their custom lobbies.

Poll : 0 votes