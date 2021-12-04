Valorant Champions 2021 Group A games are postponed as Riot investigates the Vivo Keyd ruling further

Riot postponed all Group A matches of Valorant Champions 2021 to review the ruling against Vivo Keyd once again. All matches will be rescheduled once Riot is happy with the decision.

As a result, today's tie between Acend and Team Envy will be suspended. Only two matches will be played on the fourth day of the Valorant Champions 2021, and matches will start one hour later than the usual time.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports Upon further deliberation, matches in Group A will be delayed to provide additional time to review the ruling against Vivo Keyd. Today’s matches will feature Team Vikings vs Gambit and Team Liquid vs Sentinels. Broadcast will begin 1 hour later than initially scheduled. Upon further deliberation, matches in Group A will be delayed to provide additional time to review the ruling against Vivo Keyd. Today’s matches will feature Team Vikings vs Gambit and Team Liquid vs Sentinels. Broadcast will begin 1 hour later than initially scheduled.

Riot will reconsider their decision of ruling against Vivo Keyd in Valorant Champions 2021

Vivo Keyd defeated EMEA's Acend in the opening match of Group A of the Valorant Champions 2021 last night. They won the best-of-three series with a 2-1 scoreline. However, it was later discovered that Vivo Keyd's Cypher had used a game bug to place his camera on the map of Breeze. As a result, Riot punished his team and declared Acend as the winner of that match.

However, many fans questioned Riot's decision and requested the company to reconsider the situation. Finally, Riot decided to look into the matter once again. A tweet from their official Twitter handle reads:

"Upon further deliberation, matches in Group A will be delayed to provide additional time to review the ruling against Vivo Keyd. Today’s matches will feature Team Vikings vs Gambit and Team Liquid vs Sentinels. Broadcast will begin 1 hour later than initially scheduled.''

As a result, all matches in Group A of the Valorant Champions 2021 will be postponed until further notice, including today's tie between Acend and Team Envy.

However, the matches between Team Vikings vs Gambit and Team Liquid vs Sentinels will be played in the same manner.

Rescheduled Timings of day 4 matches of Valorant Champions 2021

Here is the rescheduled time for today's matches:

Team Liquid vs Sentinels - 4 December 2021 (20.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 10.00 EST / 7.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (20.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 10.00 EST / 7.00 PST) Gambit Esorts vs Team Vikings - 4 December 2021 (23.30 IST/ 18.00 CET / 13.00 EST / 10.00 PST)

