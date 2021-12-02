Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage match report Day 1: Fnatic defeated Cloud 9

After a year filled with top-tier Valorant competition, the final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour, Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, kicked off on December 1. The tournament will see the best of the best Valorant teams from across the world face each other to be crowned the first-ever Valorant Champion.

On the first day of Valorant Champions 2021, Berlin kicked off with a matchup between the Korean top seed Vision Strikers and the APAC LCQ winner Full Sense. The second match saw the Brazilian team, Team Vikings, face off against the Japanese team Crazy Raccoon.

Day 1 also featured the first matchup between the EU and NA, as Fnatic and Cloud9 Blue faced each other.

Day 1 matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Match 1 (Group D) - Vision Strikers vs Full Sense (2-0)

Map 1 (Haven) - Vision Strikers (13-5) Full Sense

- Vision Strikers (13-5) Full Sense Map 2 (Breeze) - Vision Strikers (13-5) Full Sense

- Vision Strikers (13-5) Full Sense Map 3 (Icebox) - forfeited

Match 2 (Group C)- Team Vikings vs Crazy Raccoon (2-0)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Team Vikings (13-8) Crazy Raccoon

- Team Vikings (13-8) Crazy Raccoon Map 2 (Haven) - Team Vikings (13-9) Crazy Raccoon

- Team Vikings (13-9) Crazy Raccoon Map 3 (Split) - forfeited

Match 3 (Group D) - Fnatic vs Cloud9 Blue (2-1)

Map 1 (Icebox) - Fnatic (13-11) Cloud9 Blue

- Fnatic (13-11) Cloud9 Blue Map 2 (SplIt) - Fnatic (11-13) Cloud9 Blue

- Fnatic (11-13) Cloud9 Blue Map 3 (Fracture) - Fnatic (14-12) Cloud9 Blue

Upcoming matches of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Group Stage

Day 2

Gambit Esports vs Team Secret - 2 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 2 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Sentinels vs Furia - 2 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 2 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) KRU Esports vs Team Liquid - 3 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 2 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 3

Acend vs Keyd Stars - 3 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 3 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) Team Envy vs X10 CRIT - 3 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 3 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Vision Strikers vs Fnatic - 4 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 3 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 4

(KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) (Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Team Envy / X10 CRIT) - 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 4 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) (Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs Team Vikings - 5 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 4 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 5

(Gambit Esorts / Team Secret) vs Crazy Raccoon - 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) (KRU Esports / Team Liquid) vs (Sentinels / Furia) - 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- 5 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Full Sense vs Cloud9 Blue - 6 December 2021 (1.30 IST) 5 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 6

(Acend / Keys Stars) vs (Team Envy / X10 CRIT) - 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST)

- 6 December 2021 (19.30 IST / 15.00 CET / 9.00 EST / 6.00 PST) TBD vs TBD - 6 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 6 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Day 7

TBD vs TBD - 7 December 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - 8 December 2021 (1.30 IST), 7 December 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Edited by Srijan Sen