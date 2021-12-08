"He's a crazy player": Team Secret DubsteP ahead of facing Acend's cNed in quarterfinals of Valorant Champions 2021

Day 7 of Valorant Champions 2021 concluded by sending another three teams to the quarterfinals of the tournament. After a 2-0 victory against Team Vikings, Team Secret became the first South-East Asian team in the tournament to qualify for the playoffs.

Team Secret enjoyed a dominating victory over the Brazilian side on consecutive maps. The first match on Haven concluded with a 13-6 scoreline. Team Vikings lost the series as they failed to equalize on Icebox, conceding the map on a 7-13 scoreline to the Valorant squad from the Philippines.

The quarterfinal matchup for Team Secret will pit the side against European powerhouse Acend in a best-of-three series to decide the top four teams at Valorant Champions 2021. During the post-match press conference, DubsteP from Team Secret commented on their upcoming match against Acend.

Team Secret DubsteP talks about facing cNed in their upcoming quarterfinal matchup of Valorant Champions 2021

The Team Secret roster featuring Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan, and Riley "Witz" Go are the Philippines' sole representatives at Valorant Champions 2021, and one of the three South-East Asian teams participating in the tournament.

During the post-match press conference, DubsteP answered a question put forward by Sportskeeda Esports.

Sportskeeda asked DubsteP, "Team Secret are scheduled to face Acend, one of the four EMEA teams at Valorant Champions, in the quarterfinals of the tournament. What are your thoughts on the ace of their team, cNed?"

"I'm really looking forward to going up against one of their best players, cNed. He's a crazy player. I've seen him play on a lot of stages and I'm quite excited. There won't be any fear on our part, but there will be a lot of excitement. At this point, we have nothing to lose."

In a previous press-conference at Valorant Champions 2021, DubsteP had stated his interest in playing against cNed. He had even mentioned that cNed was the inspiration for DubsteP to make the switch from playing Cypher and Killjoy to Jett. Additionally, he told media that he felt that cNed is the best Jett player in the world.

Team Secret will meet Acend in the quarterfinals of Valorant Champions Berlin on December 8, 2021, at 10.30 pm IST (6.00 pm CET / 12.00 pm EST / 9.00 am PST).

Edited by Atul S