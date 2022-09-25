Valorant community member discovers new Jett Updraft bug on Pearl

Valorant's Pearl just underwent some crucial changes aimed at simplifying certain complicated design aspects. However, the rework has reportedly caused new issues to surface. For example, a new Jett bug allows players to reach an unintentional spot near A Art. TPAXTOP, a known content creator on YouTube, discovered it shortly after the latest update was deployed.

Players can reach an unexpected position at the top of A Art with Jett's Updraft ability currently. They can also recreate the bug using Sage's Barrier Orb.

Valorant's Pearl now features unfair Jett and Sage bug

The view (Image via Riot Games)

Recreating the Jett bug is pretty easy. You have to reach the entrance of A Art through Mid Plaza, run, and Updraft onto the top of the entrance structure. Only one Updraft charge is needed to reach the spot.

The spot (Image via Riot Games)

With Sage, the technique is different. One has to stand on top of the wall-type extension outside of A Art and use the Barrier Orb while facing the wall's direction and maintaining a dropping momentum.

Where to stand when Sage (Image via TPAXTOP/YouTube)

The bug could seem difficult to recreate at first. However, with some practice, one can easily reach the spot in the image below using Jett or Sage and take their opponents by surprise.

The spot (Image via TPAXTOP/YouTube)

Pearl is one of the community's least favorite maps, owing to its complex design. It's filled with sneaky spots that players can utilize for lurking and camping. While being defensive is a part of the game, too much of it can destroy the fun.

Following up on the complaints, the developers added a few welcome changes to the map with an aim to promote balanced gameplay. The mid-section of Pearl received significant tweaks to make it more playable for defenders. In fact, the developers cleared up complicated aspects present in locations like A Art, Mid Shop, and Mid Link. However, devoted players were quick enough to find new techniques and anomalies to baffle opponents.

The Valorant community features the visual prowess of an eagle when it comes to bugs that can be used for unfair plays. That said, the aforementioned one will not remain in Valorant for long, as the developers are quick enough to patch up such exploits. If too many gamers start misusing it, Riot Games may even halt the competitive queue to deploy a counter.

