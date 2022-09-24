Are Mumbai (India) Valorant servers down today? (September 24)

Valorant players in Mumbai are currently unable to access the server due to unknown issues. Riot Games is trying to come up with a solution as more and more players are unable to play the shooter because of these unknown causes.

Players who are already in the game cannot start a queue in the Mumbai servers and other players are also experiencing random crashes mid-game. For players who are attempting to log in to the Riot client to play the game, they cannot even log in as an error pops up asking the players to try again later.

Apart from Mumbai servers, a lot of other regions are also facing the same issue when trying to play Riot's shooter.

Players facing login issues in Mumbai and other servers in Valorant

An unknown error is popping up when players are attempting to log into Valorant servers for unknown reasons. Out of nowhere, it seems Riot servers have stopped responding to multiple regions.

A redditor, who goes by the tag of u/RomonRohit789, recently posted a clip on Reddit as the issue also caused his teammate to leave the game. A lot of players are also suspecting the issue to be a cloud fare problem.

Players unable to login as Riot Games also addressed the issue on the launcher (Image via Riot Games)

So far, the following regions have been affected by the issue, according to social media posts:

Mumbai

Bahrain

Istanbul

Hong Kong 1

Hong Kong 2

Sydney 1

Sydney 2

There are more Valorant servers that could be affected by this issue. However, Riot Games is yet to come up with a possible solution to fix this issue.

Riot Games are trying to fix the Valorant login issue as soon as possible (Image via Riot Games)

Many players on social media were furious because of the sudden disconnect from the game. Most of them are complaining that once they finished the match, the game did not even show their last match performance.

At first, gamers thought of this as impromptu maintenance by Riot Games. But now that Riot Games have shown clear signs of a work-in-progress, more players are relieved.

The issue does not revolve around Valorant, but rather the entire Riot client, as players who are not in the game cannot even access the client. Riot Games is possibly looking into new fixes as players are waiting patiently on this one.

