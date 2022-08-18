Valorant "failed to save settings to server" error: What is it and how to possibly fix it

Valorant, Riot Games' successful tactical FPS, deals with pestering server issues at times, owing to its popularity. While Riot strives to improve the user experience and tries to solve any game-breaking bugs, players can still run into occasional errors due to problems with the game client, leaving them baffled about the solution.

One such error happens to stop players from saving their settings. Relaunching the game resets all settings to the default configuration, causing confusion among players.

Players commonly run into server errors during a major update to the game. Such errors could also appear due to a bug affecting the game's servers. Whatever the reason, players can tackle these issues with a couple of workarounds.

Here's how players can fix the "failed to save settings to server" error in Valorant

Minor server issues are extremely common in Valorant. The game features an online multiplayer system that relies heavily on servers.

The "failed to save settings to server" error is related to the game's servers. During this error phase, players may not be able to save any changes to their in-game settings. Players may also notice that the game has automatically reset to the default settings.

In this case, players will need to recall their preferred settings and adjust them accordingly. Changes to the settings will definitely throw a player's game off track, and no fan would want to have their performance in ranked games affected by it.

Here are some things players can try to get rid of this error in Valorant:

1) Check Valorant's servers

If it's an internal server bug, it's likely that no workaround will work. Players should check Riot's status page (https://status.riotgames.com/?locale=en_US) for insights. If the servers are down, the best thing a player can do is wait for Riot Games to fix the issue. One can also choose to report the issue from the status page to inform Riot about a possible problem.

2) Try rebooting your PC and relaunching the game

If the servers are up and running, it could be a problem on the player's side. A minor software glitch could be the reason. In this case, players should try restarting their PC and relaunching Valorant. This may remove the issue preventing them from saving their in-game settings.

3) Check your internet connection

An unstable internet can cause the game's common processes to go haywire. Players can perform a ping test and check the network's quality. If using a wireless internet connection, try rebooting the router and the modem.

Keep an eye on Valorant's social media handles for any updates regarding an ongoing outage or a common error. Other players have likely reported similar issues, and Riot may already be working on a fix. Playing the game during partial maintenance periods could also can such errors.

A sudden influx of player traffic can also affect the game's servers unfavorably. This could happen during a major update when all fans want to try a new Agent or a new map at the same time. In this case, players should try launching the game after some time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish