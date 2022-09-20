When is Valorant patch 5.06 going live for all regions with ChronoVoid skin collection and Stinger changes?

Valorant 5.06 patch is going live on September 20. However, depending on the time zone, this can be September 21. Along with the patch, a new skin bundle called 'ChronoVoid' will enter the game's store. This new patch will bring massive changes to the Stinger. No confirmation is yet available on the Agent updates that the players have been expecting for a while now.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter title from the developers' Riot Games. Since its release in 2020, the game has amassed a massive player base within a short period. Since then, the game has seen 5 Episodes, where each episode contains three Acts. Currently, Episode 5, Act II, is live. Patch 5.06 will be the second update this act will be receiving.

The previous patch, 5.05, didn't bring any major changes to the game, but that is about to change with the upcoming 5.06 patch.

Valorant 5.06 patch release times

The current live servers will be taken down for maintenance to deploy the new patch. Post which, the 5.06 patch will go online, followed by the new ChronoVoid skin bundle. Downtime schedules are as follows:

Asia Pacific: 20/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: 20/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: S20/09/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: 20/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: 20/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: 20/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

When is ChronoVoid skin collection releasing?

The ChronoVoid skin collection features futuristic designs with a sense of magic. The bundle will be available on September 21, a day after the 5.06 patch for Valorant goes online.

This bundle will be costing players a total of 8700 VP. However, if players want to buy individual items, each weapon skin would cost 2175 VP, and the melee skin would cost players 4350 VP. Card, Spray, and Buddy in the bundle will cost 475 VP per item.

The following weapons and items will be part of the collection:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

Prospective Stinger changes

The Stinger is reportedly getting a huge buff with the upcoming update. Based on changes introduced to the Stinger in the recent Valorant's 5.06 PBE, the same updates will likely follow suit in the live 5.06 patch. The patch notes for the Stinger from 5.06 PBE read:

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after seven bullets >>> 1.3 error after six bullets

The goal for the Stinger is to feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short range, but currently, even in close quarters, it can feel out of control. Lowering the top spread should make it feel more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil.

Alt Fire first shot error adjusted from .5 >>> .35

For an option that's about being more accurate, it felt like the first shot had more variance than we'd like, especially at the ranges you'd want to use the burst fire mode.

The Agent updates remain a mystery. As of right now, no official confirmation is available on whether the 5.06 patch will be introducing those changes. Developers have previously stated that the following Agents in Valorant will be receiving changes: Chamber, Fade and Cypher.

