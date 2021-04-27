Valorant custom training maps are now available in Aim Lab

Aim Lab is ready to add Valorant custom training maps on the 29 April. The developers have already confirmed the details about the upcoming update through their Twitter handle.

Aim Lab devs have already uploaded a teaser with the details of the update. The caption of the post reads:

'April 29th! Time to get good'

April 29th! Time to get good 👊 pic.twitter.com/WSS0i6yiVC — Aim Lab (@aimlab) April 26, 2021

Valorant Maps in Aim Lab:

Aim Lab is one of the most popular platforms for practicing aim, reflexes, and skills for FPS gamers.

Valorant is currently the most popular FPS game. Within a year of its release, the game has grown to the next level, assuring a bright future in the upcoming days.

Many Counter-Strike professionals have already shifted to Valorant to explore opportunities that have inspired Riot Games, the developers of Valorant, to organize multiple tournaments. With the growing esports scenario around this game, the players are putting in a lot of practice hours on this game as well.

Keeping this in mind, Aim Lab brings custom training options for the game, including maps and skins for the Valorant players. The popular aim-training platform has partnered with Riot Games to create drills and training for Valorant in the past. Aim Lab is even offering the chance to earn items based on in-game performance for NA Valorant Challengers North America.

However, all the new additions will be on the live servers starting 29 April. Players will have Ascent Headshot, Ascent Microflex, Ascent Wall Peek, Ascent Tracking, Haven Trigger Discipline and Haven Entry as part of the training courses.

Many top players like Andrej 'Babybay' Francisty, Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo have already tested out the new training courses.

Aim Lab, officially partnered with R6 Siege and Valorant:

Aim Lab recently became the official partner of Rainbow Six Siege last week and now adds Riot Games to their partner list as well. The platform continues to improve its AI-based training system to help players improve their aims and skills.