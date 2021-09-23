Valorant developers remove Fracture from the Competitive queue to tackle an in-game bug

Valorant Patch 3.06 dropped this week. Like previous patches, the developers have made some key changes with this patch as well.

With the deployment of a new patch, players have experienced some new bugs in-game as well and one of them was in the Fracture map. Riot responded to this quickly after receiving complaints from players. As a result, the developers decided to disable Fracture from the Competitive queue for a while.

Fracture will return to Valorant's map pool within the next few hours:

In a recent tweet, the Riot Games developers behind Valorant confirmed that the Fracture map will be disabled from the Competitive queue until they find a solution for a few bugs. The tweet read:

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT One too many reports are coming in that the Spike is spawning underneath Fracture.



So, we're pulling the map from the Competitive queue until there's a fix—hopefully in under 24 hours. One too many reports are coming in that the Spike is spawning underneath Fracture.



So, we're pulling the map from the Competitive queue until there's a fix—hopefully in under 24 hours.

As per the developers, Fracture might return to the competitive map pool within the next 24 hours. However, there are still some possibilities that suggest that it might take more time for developers to find a fix.

Since the arrival of the new patch, players have experienced multiple glitches and bugs in the game. Players are facing one of these bugs on the Fracture map as the Spike is spawning underneath the map frequently. This could be game-changing in ranked mode, where the attacking side is at a clear disadvantage without a Spike. Players complained about this matter to the developers and Riot responded to the concerns fairly quickly.

Fracture was introduced as a part of Patch 3.05 last month. Since then Riot has created a separate queue for this map so that players can get accustomed to the map before crawling in the dark in Ranked games.

Also Read

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Read Patch Notes 3.06: Jett steps on the balance scales for an adjustment, two of our Initiators get some tweaks, and five maps get a few stronger crates. Fracture also enters Competitive queue!Read Patch Notes 3.06: riot.com/2VVB0AX Jett steps on the balance scales for an adjustment, two of our Initiators get some tweaks, and five maps get a few stronger crates. Fracture also enters Competitive queue!



Read Patch Notes 3.06: riot.com/2VVB0AX https://t.co/KsAG65XPpm

However, with the arrival of the new patch, the developers removed the separate queue for Fracture and added it to the map pool of the Competitive queue. Although Riot would have hoped to finally get Fracture into the mainstream, the aforementioned issues have prevented it from being widely adopted. Riot has also tweaked the meta a little by nerfing some agents like Jett, Skye and by changing the map elements inside the game.

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin have been announced! Check out here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi