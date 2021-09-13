Cypher in Valorant: Spycam placement spots in Fracture

After a long wait, players have finally got access to Valorant's Fracture map today.

Fracture is one of the unique maps in Valorant and, most importantly, bigger than any other arena in the game. With a double-way teleporter, double attacking spawns, multiple ziplines, and various entrance paths on any site, it isn't easy to take care of all the areas at a time.

Fracture is completely attacking-side favored. However, defenders can turn the tide in their favor with intelligent gameplay.

Players can pick Cypher, which can help them hold a site with their trapwires and cages and cut off enemy rotations while taking control of a site. Aside from that, Cypher's Spycam can be used to know the enemy's location.

Cypher's Spycam location spots for Fracture Map in Valorant

This ability is one of the best surveillance tools in Valorant to gather information about enemy locations. However, gamers need to have a good map knowledge and understanding of the game to utilize this tool effectively.

Before getting into the guide, it's imperative first to get acquainted with Fracture map callouts.

Fracture callouts (Screengrab from game)

Here are the best Cypher Spycam locations on the Fracture map.

1) Cam positions in Site A

A. Default Camera

Spycam location — Default (Screengrab from game)

This is one of the common Spycam locations of the A site. Cypher players can gather site information and use their surveillance tool to track opponents.

Spycam view — Default (Screengrab from game)

B. Near A-drop Area

Spycam location — Near A-drop area (Screengrab from game)

Utilizing this spycam set-up, Cypher gamers can gather information from the whole A-site along with A-rope, A-Link, and A-Main areas.

Spycam view — Near A-drop area (Screengrab from game)

C. Over the Planting Area

Spycam location — Over the Planting area (Screengrab from game)

Another Spycam location is on A-site. Cypher users can use their surveillance tool to gather information A-rope, A-Link, and A-Main areas.

Spycam view — Over the planting Area (Screengrab from game)

2) Cam positions in Site B

A. Default Camera

Spycam location — Default (Screengrab from game)

This is one of the best Spycam locations for B-site. Cypher players can pace their cameras on the B-Site default location, and it will help them view the whole site along with the B-Canteen, B-Tower and, B-Generator areas.

Spycam view — Default (Screengrab from game)

B. Over B Generator area

Spycam location — Over B Generator area (Screengrab from game)

This is another great Spycam spot to collect information about the whole B Site. Players can gather information from B-Arcade, B-Link, and B-Main areas from this Spycam Location.

Spycam view — Over B Generator area (Screengrab from game)

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

