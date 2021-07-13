Valorant devs finally issue a hotfix that solves the "800 HP Kay/o" bug

Valorant patch 3.01 had added some really interesting meta due to bugs like the absurd Sova arrow riding meta, which was later fixed. However, there was another bug that made KAY/O invincible in the field.

Valorant usually drops patches with their updates at an interval of two weeks on a Tuesday. The 3.01 patch fixed a number of issues, including Skye's ability to use her flashes after being suppressed, as well as issues with the new account leveling system.

Many players were facing problems as a result of these bugs and an immediate response was needed from the Valorant developer team as the bug was breaking the game. The Valorant developer teams usually responds to these situations by deploying hotfixes within patch intervals.

The game-breaking Valorant KAY/O bug

KAY/O, the initiator, is familiar to usual FPS enthusiasts and has a wide range of utilities which make him powerful, but the new HP bug made him absolutely unstoppable. Valorant released a hotfix update sized at roughly 140 megabytes to fix the issue related to the newly added agent, KAY/O.

Players were astonished by the number of bugs that were in the game after the patch 3.01 update and their reactions can be seen on social media websites like Twitter and Reddit.

What about 800 hp K0 meta? pic.twitter.com/1245NgSsLM — Spyder (@Nr_Spyder) July 8, 2021

In the reply section of ValorLeaks’s tweet on flying Sova meta, a user named Spyder shows a clip of him playing as KAY/O with 800 HP.

To this post, a Twitter Valorant leaker named Floxay gave an amusing reply:

wtf, what did i wake up to today, im scared to play now, flying sovas, 800+ hp kayos

what next, tripwire breaking jett dashes?

i hope, please rito — floxay (@floxayyy) July 8, 2021

Now on Reddit, a clip can be seen from the perspective of a victim facing the KAY/O HP bug. In the clip, it is seen that the user inflicted almost 500 damage and KAY/O still didn’t crumble. The victim even slowed the clip down, highlighting the two headshots he inflicted on KAY/O.

With the hotfix that was deployed yesterday, players can rest at ease knowing that the Valorant developers dedicated their time to immediately fix the problem.

Edited by siddharth0471s