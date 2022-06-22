Valorant Episode 5 Crossover Event Pass: Start time, end date, all Comic Book-themed Player Cards, and more

Valorant Episode 5 will be dropping later today with patch 5.0, bringing a brand new map, Pearl, as well as the Crossover Event Pass.

The event pass is being introduced by Riot Games to celebrate the new map and the shooter's lore expansion into Omega Earth, as Pearl will be the first map set on the Earth-2 alternate universe. Episode 5 Dimension will be dealing exclusively with the Mirrorverse concept, and to commemorate it, the Crossover Event Pass will be offering players three Comic Book-Themed Player Cards.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT It seems there's something on the walls of Lisbon that looks oddly familiar. Is Killjoy's portal actually working? #PortugalIsRadiant It seems there's something on the walls of Lisbon that looks oddly familiar. Is Killjoy's portal actually working? #PortugalIsRadiant https://t.co/Hxa8NZmrnp

The key features of the event will boast:

Free

Seven levels

For the event-exclusive content, here is what players should look out for:

2 Titles ('Dimensional' and 'Double Agent')

3 Player Cards (Omen, Killjoy & Raze, and VALORANT Legion)

2 Radianite Levels (20 RadP total)

The Crossover Event Pass will go live right after Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 1 drops; hence, it will go live on June 22, 2022, at 2.00 pm PT. It will run for exactly three weeks, coming to a close on July 13, 2022, at 2.00 pm PT.

Valorant Episode 5 and the Crossover Event Pass will show the other side of the conflict

Riot Games have mentioned that the Crossover Event pass will look to commemorate the expansion of the Valorant lore into Omega Earth, which is why there was a comic book shop shown in the cinematic 'Shattered.' The map Pearl also has a comic book shop in it, and along with the themed Player Cards, the developers mentioned that these will play a big role in the future, especially when showing the other side of the coin.

When talking about the upcoming Episode and the Player Cards, Mike Berry, video director at Riot Games, stated that,

“With 'SHATTERED' we’re laying the last couple bricks into the foundation of the IP that started with 'DUELISTS' a couple years ago but there are so many directions we could explore from this point forward. It’s really the theory-crafting and community passion that keeps it moving. I’m looking forward to building this thing together (and probably killing Cypher a few more times before we’re through).”

The comic book-themed Player Cards is created by Jim Lee, who is currently the Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, along with other diverse groups of artists. Hence, when talking about the cards in particular, narrative writer Shannon Eric Denton said:

“We were super excited to make the most use of the location in the cinematic in the most exciting and authentic way possible. Using real, established comics creators to do the art for the store not only made sense but let us embrace our fandom as well.”

Valorant Episode 5 will be going live in a few hours, and fans are indeed quite excited to try out the new content that Riot Games is looking to introduce with patch 5.0.

