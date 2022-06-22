Valorant Episode 5 Dimension server downtime (June 23): Maintenance schedule for India (Mumbai) server

Valorant kicks off its third year with Episode 5 Act 1 that brings along a brand new map called Pearl. Set on Omega Earth, the map will arrive with an underwater setting that makes it quite unique.

Just like every other update, this update also debuts with a maintenance period followed by a downloadable patch right after. The update timing varies from region to region, making it variable for players in different nations.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ Dive into Pearl, VALORANT’s first Omega Earth map, alongside skins from the abyss, a fresh Battlepass, and a brand new Rank during EPISODE 5: DIMENSION. riot.com/3tT9aTQ https://t.co/xqCAXv8Hbg

This article will provide the Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 update time for players in the Mumbai server region along with other crucial information.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 update time for Mumbai region

The Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 update arrives with patch 5.0 which releases on June 23, 2022 in the Indian subcontinent. According to reports, this update will be dropped at 02.30 am IST, which implies that a one-hour maintenance downtime can be expected prior to this.

In terms of highlighted features, patch 5.0 will be introducing a new map called Pearl, which is set deep beneath the ocean. Unlike other Valorant maps, Pearl will not have any special map specific features like teleporters or ziplines, which makes it unique in its own way.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT It seems there's something on the walls of Lisbon that looks oddly familiar. Is Killjoy's portal actually working? #PortugalIsRadiant It seems there's something on the walls of Lisbon that looks oddly familiar. Is Killjoy's portal actually working? #PortugalIsRadiant https://t.co/Hxa8NZmrnp

To bring in this new map, the game will be getting rid of Split from the competitive and unranked playlist. This decision has been received differently by players across the world. According to Riot Games, a seven map-only pool is much more viable.

Interestingly, this decision from Riot Games is temporary in nature and the Split map has not been permanently deleted. So, players can expect it to return to the game, but at least not in Episode 5 Act 1.

Other than map pool changes and additions, Valorant Episode 5 Act 1 will be arriving with a new Battle Pass. This tier-based reward system will feature different cosmetic items like player cards, gun buddies, gun skins and other items.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Take your tunes to the next DIMENSION with this Spotify playlist. riot.com/3n1cV5F Take your tunes to the next DIMENSION with this Spotify playlist. riot.com/3n1cV5F https://t.co/3KMZncUWKI

Besides the Battle Pass, a new skin bundle called 'Prelude to Chaos' will also be added, further extending the pre-existing collection of weapon skins. The bundle will include premium skins that have their own unique set of animations that set them apart from other weapon skins in-game.

Players will also see the addition of a new rank called Ascendant, placed between the Platinum and Diamond tiers. The major reason why Riot Games introduced this newly formed ranking was due to the decreasing player populations in the Platinum tiers and to add some sort of transition before Diamond.

