"Best possible leak": Valorant fans react as TenZ accidentally reveals scrim footage with FaZe Clan

Canadian esports player Tyson "TenZ" had a mishap last night as he accidentally streamed his scrim match with FaZe Clan. He was seen playing with his fellow Sentinels teammates - Shroud, ShahZam, Zellsis, and Dapr.

On the stream, the group played against FaZe's Valorant roster, which consisted of Dicey, Babybay, POISED, Flyuh, and Supamen.

Fans naturally went bonkers at the leak and spammed their reactions. Although the original stream was deleted from TenZ's channel, it was clipped and shared on multiple platforms. It has also been re-uploaded on YouTube by many users. One of the comments read:

Fans react to the leak (Image via Jett Shorts/YouTube)

Viewers are excited after seeing TenZ take on FaZe in a scrim match

With the Champions Tour NA: Last Chance Qualifier starting on August 2, Sentinel's Valorant team has been on a rigorous practice routine. The LCQ winning team will participate in the Valorant World Championship, which will take place at the end of this year.

The group was practicing on Valorant's Split map during the unintentional stream, and all of the player communications and strategies were disclosed before Tyson realized he was live on Twitch. He exclaimed innocuously:

"Is my stream on ? Oh f**k my stream is on!”

While he had only streamed for a few moments, fans discovered many variations in the team. Among the many discoveries were Tenz's choice to play Agent Chambes and Zellsis carrying out top fragging instead of Shroud.

The 21-year-old streamer later issued an apology to FaZe Clan for the leak as it had resulted in their strategies getting compromised:

TenZ @TenZOfficial How come start stream button so close to record 🥲 sry to the faze guys though didnt mean to leak any comps How come start stream button so close to record 🥲 sry to the faze guys though didnt mean to leak any comps

The leak is not the first time the organization has been in the middle of a discussion. The group recently acquired the services of veteran esports player, Shroud, which sent shockwaves across the gaming community.

Fans react to the unintended streaming debacle

The accidental spill of Sentinel's scrim match against FaZe generated a lot of reactions within the Valorant community. The team's official Twitter page shared its opinion as well with the following tweet:

Sentinels @Sentinels you saw nothing you saw nothing

Fans and fellow streamers also pitched in with their comments:

Quan | FaZe @diceyzx That scrim ended 21-3 btw easy haha owned. That scrim ended 21-3 btw easy haha owned.

The video was also shared on YouTube as well, which garnered a lot of comments:

Fans react to the scrim (Image via Jett Shorts YouTube)

FaZe members have not taken too much offense to the incident and have brushed it off as a one-time mistake. However, it remains to be seen if the groups will maintain the same strategy or alter it due to the leak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far