Valorant India fans demand multiple slots for APAC Last Chance Qualifier after VCC success

Indian Valorant fans raised their voices to demand another slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier for the South Asian region.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship ended as Global Esports defeated Velocity Gaming in the Grand Finals 3-2 in a best-of-five series. With this win, Global Esports qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the qualifying event of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

Velocity Gaming needs to satisfy itself with $8000 in prize money for finishing second in the tournament.

However, with Global Esports securing a spot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the Indian Valorant community is unhappy with Riot Games providing just one slot for the South Asian region. Fans demanded at least one more place for the region in the APAC LCQ.

APAC Last Chance Qualifier has multiple slots for every region except South Asia

The APAC Last Chance Qualifier has a total of ten slots. The slot distributions are as follows:

Three teams from Southeast Asia (SEA) region

Two teams from Japan (JP) region

Two teams from Korea (KR) region

Two teams from China region

One team from South Asia (SA) region

Indian Valorant fans believe that both Global Esports and Velocity Gaming deserve to represent the region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Both teams have shown their dominance throughout the Valorant Conquerors Championship and made their way to the Grand Finals.

After a nail-biting series, Global Esports won the 'VAL-Classico' and qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

After that, some fans demanded that Velocity Gaming should also get a slot in the event. Some also raised the question that while all other regions have multiple spaces in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, why does the South Asian region have only one?

Riot also recently gave China, where the game is yet to be launched, two slots.

Both teams @officialvlt

and @GlobalEsportsIn

are playing exceptionally well. This teams have thrived for this place, even the finals are evenly poised. They both deserve to be in APAC qualifiers. @riotgames

@PlayVALORANT

@NodwinGaming

@NodwinSouthAsia

#2slotsforSA — Frost (@itushchaudhary) August 29, 2021

IT'S SOO UNFAIR TO GIVE ONLY ONE SPOT FOR SA REGION IN THE LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER!!@playVALORANTsa @PlayVALORANT #2slotsforsa — Parichay Mago (@mago_parichay) August 29, 2021

The energy of every SA valorant player is amazing. They are so hyped watching there beat teams Velocity gaming and global esports competing on top level. We deserve 2 slots #2slotsforSA @PlayVALORANT @playVALORANTsa — Viresh Jhalani (@JhalaniViresh) August 29, 2021

We want 2slots for LCQ from SA, 5-6 country and so many wonderful teams and we got two refined teams @GlobalEsportsIn and @officialvlt , we want two slots from SA @PlayVALORANT @riotgames @playVALORANTsa #2slotsforsa — Ankit Sinha (@AnkitKu61774009) August 29, 2021

Why can't we have 2 slots for South Asian teams for Last chance qualifier Asia when China has 2 slots even when valorant hasn't launched in China! SA teams are much better and have more fan following than any other regions' teams @PlayVALORANT@playVALORANTsa

#2slotsForSA — Rishi S Joshi (@Joshi4Rishi) August 29, 2021

Please give SA region 2 slots, you've given 2 slots to China where your game hasn't even released properly. @riotgames

@ValorantEsports

@PlayVALORANT

#2SlotsForSA

Krde bhai 😐😐😏 — Kshitij Vivek (@vivek_kshitij) August 29, 2021

What a Grand Final between @GlobalEsportsIn & @officialvlt⚡



Both the team deserve slot in APAC last chance qualifiers @playVALORANTsa#2slotsforSA — Maksud Aktar (@AktarMaksud) August 30, 2021

Awesome moment from India



50k+ watched Global Esports become the VALORANT national champions



Here is the celebration from their star player Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar



Video from u/varundown on Reddit



What a goddamn moment. India esports is on the rise! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B5OQgZK380 — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 29, 2021

Need #2slotsforsa as our region players have lot of potentional to prove in the APAC qualifer.. and numbers shows how big is the @PlayVALORANT @riotgames fanbase in our region. https://t.co/ngfCeEvRYf — Aditya Sinha (@TheFps_GG) August 29, 2021

Indian Valorant content creator Rishab "Rakazone Gaming" Karanwal also tweeted by mentioning to Riot that the South Asian region deserves multiple slots in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

What an amazing game @officialvlt & @GlobalEsportsIn 🤩



Just wondering why there is only 1 slot for India ? We had almost 40K concurrent watching @playVALORANTsa @PlayVALORANT



Esports mein scope toh hai 🌝 #2slotsforsa — Rishab Karanwal (@rakazonegaming) August 29, 2021

Indian Valorant fans have raised their voices on Twitter with the '2slotsforSA' hashtag. It will be interesting to see if Riot fulfills the request of the South Asian Valorant fans in the future.

