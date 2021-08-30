Valorant India fans demand multiple slots for APAC Last Chance Qualifier after VCC success

Indian Valorant fans raised their voices to demand another slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier for the South Asian region.
The Valorant Conquerors Championship ended as Global Esports defeated Velocity Gaming in the Grand Finals 3-2 in a best-of-five series. With this win, Global Esports qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the qualifying event of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.
Velocity Gaming needs to satisfy itself with $8000 in prize money for finishing second in the tournament.
However, with Global Esports securing a spot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the Indian Valorant community is unhappy with Riot Games providing just one slot for the South Asian region. Fans demanded at least one more place for the region in the APAC LCQ.
APAC Last Chance Qualifier has multiple slots for every region except South Asia
The APAC Last Chance Qualifier has a total of ten slots. The slot distributions are as follows:
- Three teams from Southeast Asia (SEA) region
- Two teams from Japan (JP) region
- Two teams from Korea (KR) region
- Two teams from China region
- One team from South Asia (SA) region
Indian Valorant fans believe that both Global Esports and Velocity Gaming deserve to represent the region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Both teams have shown their dominance throughout the Valorant Conquerors Championship and made their way to the Grand Finals.
After a nail-biting series, Global Esports won the 'VAL-Classico' and qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.
After that, some fans demanded that Velocity Gaming should also get a slot in the event. Some also raised the question that while all other regions have multiple spaces in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, why does the South Asian region have only one?
Riot also recently gave China, where the game is yet to be launched, two slots.
Indian Valorant content creator Rishab "Rakazone Gaming" Karanwal also tweeted by mentioning to Riot that the South Asian region deserves multiple slots in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.
Indian Valorant fans have raised their voices on Twitter with the '2slotsforSA' hashtag. It will be interesting to see if Riot fulfills the request of the South Asian Valorant fans in the future.