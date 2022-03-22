Valorant to introduce Deterministic Map system in Patch 4.05

Valorant is ready to introduce the Deterministic Map system with patch 4.05 tomorrow. This system will lessen the chances of playing on the same map several times.

Players used to become frustrated as the same map came into the game multiple times repeatedly. Hence, players have requested several times for the system to Riot so that they don't have to play on the same map every time.

Riot finally reacted to their fans' request and decided to develop the Deterministic Map system in patch 4.05.

This should make the chances of playing the same map multiple times in a row a lot slimmer. The new Deterministic Map system will be rolled out to all regions starting patch 4.05.

Deterministic Map system will be rolled out in Valorant tomorrow with the arrival of patch 4.05

Valorant currently has six maps in the game - Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Fracture, Split, and Icebox. All the maps come randomly at the start of every game, and players are forced to play the game on that particular map only.

Sometimes it becomes very frustrating when the same map comes in repeatedly. It also enhances the chances of dodging as well. Gamers can always request the developers to bring in a new system to the game to give them the chance to play the same map multiple times in a row a lot slimmer.

Riot has finally decided to bring in the new Deterministic Map system with the upcoming patch 4.05. The latest patch will roll out tomorrow to all regions. The system is nothing new to the game as it was already on the LATAM server in patch 4.04. Now it will be on all other servers as well.

Valorant was released in mid-2020, and since then, the developers have always tried to fulfill players' requests to make the game better. With every new update in the game, developers have been attempting to make the game more exciting and entertaining for players. It attracts more players to the game as well.

Riot comes every two weeks with a new update to the game. They are ready to introduce another new update tomorrow. The new Deterministic Map system in this upcoming patch 4.05 will make the game more diverse than it was.

