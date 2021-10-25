Why map pick shouldn't be allowed in Valorant

Valorant players have always demanded map pick options in the competitive queue in-game. According to some, it will help the players play on their desired maps and produce the best of their gameplay.

Riot Games has always tried to fulfill its players' desires. However, the developer has remained silent every time users have asked for map pick options in Valorant.

But why is Riot so reluctant to introduce the map pick option in the game?

Map pick option might hassle the competitive integrity of Valorant

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles in the world. The unique combination of gunplay and the agent's abilities make this game different from the rest and attract many new players.

With every new update, the developers introduce something new to the game to keep it fresh and entertaining. Every six months, Valorant users get a new map as well. Since the game's release, Riot has introduced three new maps, increasing this number from four to seven.

There are seven maps currently in the game:

Ascent

Bind

Haven

Split

Icebox

Breeze

Fracture

If Riot permits the map pick option in Valorant, players will only play on the maps they are most comfortable with. A user's rank is determined based on their performance in the ranked games.

They need to surpass all the odds to win and climb up to the higher ranks or the leaderboard. If the publisher allows gamers to choose their favorite map, it might affect the game's competitive integrity.

Moreover, it may decrease the gameplay diversity in the game. Each map in Valorant has some unique features that allow players to try out different strategies. It helps the game to grow further as well. However, with the introduction of the map pick option, this might be affected as well.

Gamers who love to play unpopular maps may have to wait for a long time in the queue, and it will also be frustrating. Such arenas will remain almost unplayed, and Riot will become reluctant to develop the new maps.

The map pick option might also see users reluctant to learn about the new maps, making some arenas irrelevant. These are some reasons that are supposedly responsible for Riot's indifference towards the player's request of introducing the map pick option.

Riot can introduce a map ban option instead in Valorant

Riot may introduce a map ban option instead of bringing in the map pick option. Players will get a chance to ban one or two maps before queuing in.

However, the developers may need to add more options to their map pool to bring in this option. It will be interesting to see if Riot introduces something like this or not in the future.

