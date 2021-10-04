Riot Mobile is out now: New companion app for all Riot Games titles like Valorant, League of Legends and more

Riot Games' new companion app, Riot Mobile, is out now for all its titles, including Valorant, League of Legends and more, replacing League+.

Players of different Riot titles will get access to their stats, updates and game news. Moreover, they can directly connect and converse with their friends through the mobile application.

Shiick @Shiick Riot Mobile is now out!

(Also don't mind the news in french, looks like it's forced over english, for some reason. ritoPlz) Riot Mobile is now out!

(Also don't mind the news in french, looks like it's forced over english, for some reason. ritoPlz) https://t.co/UHsAKDdFl6

Riot Mobile features the following games:

Valorant

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Legends of Runeterra

Teamfight Tactics

As notified by Riot Games, the application dropped on 4 October 2021 for all Android and iOS devices. Users can go to the Google Play Store or App Store to add the new companion app to their mobile devices.

Riot Mobile's new features for Valorant, League of Legends and more titles

Riot Mobile will offer players a new experience for different Riot titles like Valorant, League of Legends and more. Apart from new features and updates about the games, it also focuses on esports as well. Lex White, Product Manager at Riot Games, previously stated,

"Our design team has worked hard to enhance your experience on mobile and build a solid foundation for some really cool features coming in 2022 focused on esports, more access to content, and personalization."

In v1.0, Riot Mobile users will experience:

Player Profiles

Cross-Game and Cross-Region Chat

Quick paths to search for friends and start conversations

Furthermore, in case the user only plays a particular title, then they can use filters to cut off content about their other games. Players can otherwise continue to experience updates and features of multiple titles in one mobile application.

Shiick @Shiick Also people logged on Riot Mobile appear on "OTHER GAMES" when watching your VALORANT friend list. Also people logged on Riot Mobile appear on "OTHER GAMES" when watching your VALORANT friend list. https://t.co/2h46JE0fnv

If the players are logged in to Riot Mobile, their status will appear in "Other Games" on the Valorant friend list.

Previously, League+ focused on League of Legends. Now, with the recent rise in popularity of Valorant and other Riot titles, Riot Mobile will be the go-to companion application for players who play multiple Riot titles.

Players can enjoy esports, match history, news, updates and more about Valorant, League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics in a single mobile application.

