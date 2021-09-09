Ranking Valorant maps after the latest Episode 3 Act 2 update

Riot Games has introduced another map, titled Fracture, to Valorant with the Episode 3 Act 2 update. The game currently has a total of seven different maps for players.

Over the past episodes, Valorant has grown considerably with the addition of new agents and maps. Having all these different features has helped it gain new players.

Having said that, the game has received another map with the recent Episode 3 Act 2 update. In light of this event, the article will rank all Valorant maps based on various gameplay experiences.

Ranking all maps in Valorant after Episode 3 Act 2

7) Split

Map: Split (Image via Riot Games)

Split has been available in Valorant since the very beginning. While the map is enjoyable to play on, its horizontal rappels have caused a lot of problems for players.

Those who use the rappel become increasingly vulnerable to danger. Both the rappels present on sites A and B hinder the player's vision, especially those who are on the lower ground.

6) Haven

Map: Haven (Image via Riot Games)

While Haven is Valorant's most balanced map, it does lack some crucial features that affect gameplay. The map's only defining feature is the presence of three different bomb sites, instead of two.

Devoid of any interactable features, Haven tends to become dull and underwhelming.

5) Breeze

Map: Breeze (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant's Breeze utilizes multiple features from various maps; it's comprised of interactable doors, automatic hatches and even rappels. However, all the mentioned features are mostly present on the A site, with B distinctly devoid of any notable additions.

Since the map is large, moving between sites takes a lot of time.

4) Icebox

Map: Icebox (Image via Riot Games)

Icebox is all about verticality and allows the players to plant the spike on two different levels. It also has both vertical and horizontal rappels to help with player-movement.

The map also takes a different approach to mid-pathing, giving players multiple options to enter one site.

3) Ascent

Map: Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

This Italy-based floating island map is a fan-favorite. The interactable door on both sides of the map provides different gameplay opportunities for Attacker and Defender factions.

Closing either of these doors can change the game's outcome.

2) Fracture

Map: Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

The latest map, which came with Episode 3 Act 2, takes the second spot because of its new gameplay options. The Fracture map has multiple features which make it fun and competitive at the same time.

Attackers have the option of starting on either side of the map, while the defenders stay in the middle. This additional feature has made Valorant even more unique and unlocked new tactics.

1) Bind

Map: Bind(Image via Riot Games)

Bind's most exciting features are the teleporters connecting A to B and vice-versa. These teleporters transport players in the blink of an eye, providing massive help in movement.

However, using these machines requires prudent tactics.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's views.

