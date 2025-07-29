  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant patch 11.02 notes: Unreal Engine 5 update and bug fixes 

Valorant patch 11.02 notes: Unreal Engine 5 update and bug fixes 

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 13:00 GMT
Valorant patch 11.02 notes (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant patch 11.02 notes (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant 11.02 patch notes arrive with the game engine upgrading to Unreal Engine 5. The developers had earlier chosen to skip 11.01 altogether in preparation for the UE5 upgrade. Released on July 29 (or July 30, depending on your region), Patch 11.02 also introduces several bug fixes to smooth the gameplay experience.

Ad

The latest Valorant update addresses bugs for Astra, Gekko, Killjoy, Yoru, Cypher, and Phoenix in Agents and Corrode, Pearl, and Split in Maps.

Also Read: Valorant Agent tier list for Patch 11.02 (July 2025)

Valorant patch 11.02 notes: Full changelog

All Platforms

Engine Update

  • We have updated our game engine from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal Engine 5.3. This has no direct implication on how you experience the game, apart from small performance improvements, but it adds a lot of value for the development team in improving the game in the future.
  • This patch download size will be larger as we are updating the engine, but one of the benefits is that the Valorant installation size will be half the size on your disk. After this patch, download sizes will get back to normal.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bug Fixes

  • General
  • Fixed a bug where Light and Heavy Armor UI elements were not aligned properly in the HUD.
  • Agents
  • Astra
  • Fixed a bug where the incorrect audio cue would play when getting caught in an allied (or self-casted) Gravity Well.
  • Gekko
  • Fixed a bug where other players would hear the incorrect audio cue when a nearby Gekko (allied or enemy) used Dizzy.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Thrash’s hit indicator sound effect to not play for the enemy hit by Thrash.
  • Killjoy
  • Fixed an issue where Iso’s Undercut would suppress Killjoy’s Turret and cause it to become inactive if hit directly without hitting Killjoy.
  • Yoru
  • Fixed a bug that caused Yoru’s right hand to glow if an enemy Yoru equipped his Gatecrash within a certain range.
  • Cypher
  • Fixed an issue that caused Cypher’s Spycam dart not to display the correct VFX when seen in first-person perspective.
  • Phoenix
  • Fixed a bug that caused Phoenix’s Blaze minimap indicator to persist on the minimap for a couple of seconds after the utility expired.
  • Maps
  • Corrode
  • Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would not correctly path to enemies after being deployed on the edge of Corrode’s B-Site Tower.
  • Fixed a bug where Raze could super boost to a very high spot in Defender Spawn on Corrode.
  • Fixed bugs where Deadlock could use her ultimate through unintended gaps in map geometry on Corrode.
  • Fixed bugs where Jett could boost to and hover on top of unintended spots on Corrode.
  • Fixed a bug where Sova’s Owl Drone could fly higher than intended on B site on Corrode.
  • Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would not correctly path to enemies after being deployed on the box in B Main.
  • Fixed a variety of other bugs on Corrode
  • Pearl
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Raze’s Showstopper from damaging
  • enemies standing on top of Pearl’s A Link Box when the ult was aimed at
  • the top of the box.
  • Split
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Sage’s Barrier Orb wall to be placed floating
  • outwards from Split’s A-Site rafters without any support underneath.
Ad

PC Only

Bug Fixes

  • General
  • Fixed a bug where Agent ability names were misaligned when pulling up the
  • Agent Info panel.

With Valorant's upgrade to UE5, you may want to check out the current minimum system requirements to play Riot's popular game and whether your system meets them.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More
Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications