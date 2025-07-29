Valorant patch 11.02 notes: Unreal Engine 5 update and bug fixes 

Valorant 11.02 patch notes arrive with the game engine upgrading to Unreal Engine 5. The developers had earlier chosen to skip 11.01 altogether in preparation for the UE5 upgrade. Released on July 29 (or July 30, depending on your region), Patch 11.02 also introduces several bug fixes to smooth the gameplay experience.The latest Valorant update addresses bugs for Astra, Gekko, Killjoy, Yoru, Cypher, and Phoenix in Agents and Corrode, Pearl, and Split in Maps. Also Read: Valorant Agent tier list for Patch 11.02 (July 2025)Valorant patch 11.02 notes: Full changelogAll PlatformsEngine UpdateWe have updated our game engine from Unreal Engine 4.27 to Unreal Engine 5.3. This has no direct implication on how you experience the game, apart from small performance improvements, but it adds a lot of value for the development team in improving the game in the future.This patch download size will be larger as we are updating the engine, but one of the benefits is that the Valorant installation size will be half the size on your disk. After this patch, download sizes will get back to normal.Bug FixesGeneralFixed a bug where Light and Heavy Armor UI elements were not aligned properly in the HUD.AgentsAstraFixed a bug where the incorrect audio cue would play when getting caught in an allied (or self-casted) Gravity Well.GekkoFixed a bug where other players would hear the incorrect audio cue when a nearby Gekko (allied or enemy) used Dizzy.Fixed a bug that caused Thrash’s hit indicator sound effect to not play for the enemy hit by Thrash.KilljoyFixed an issue where Iso’s Undercut would suppress Killjoy’s Turret and cause it to become inactive if hit directly without hitting Killjoy.YoruFixed a bug that caused Yoru’s right hand to glow if an enemy Yoru equipped his Gatecrash within a certain range.CypherFixed an issue that caused Cypher’s Spycam dart not to display the correct VFX when seen in first-person perspective.PhoenixFixed a bug that caused Phoenix’s Blaze minimap indicator to persist on the minimap for a couple of seconds after the utility expired.MapsCorrodeFixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would not correctly path to enemies after being deployed on the edge of Corrode’s B-Site Tower.Fixed a bug where Raze could super boost to a very high spot in Defender Spawn on Corrode.Fixed bugs where Deadlock could use her ultimate through unintended gaps in map geometry on Corrode.Fixed bugs where Jett could boost to and hover on top of unintended spots on Corrode.Fixed a bug where Sova’s Owl Drone could fly higher than intended on B site on Corrode.Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would not correctly path to enemies after being deployed on the box in B Main.Fixed a variety of other bugs on CorrodePearlFixed a bug that prevented Raze’s Showstopper from damagingenemies standing on top of Pearl’s A Link Box when the ult was aimed atthe top of the box.SplitFixed a bug that allowed Sage’s Barrier Orb wall to be placed floatingoutwards from Split’s A-Site rafters without any support underneath.PC OnlyBug FixesGeneralFixed a bug where Agent ability names were misaligned when pulling up theAgent Info panel.With Valorant's upgrade to UE5, you may want to check out the current minimum system requirements to play Riot's popular game and whether your system meets them.