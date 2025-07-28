Is there Valorant Patch 11.01?

No, there is no Valorant Patch 11.01. Riot Games has officially decided to skip it and jump straight to Patch 11.02. This deliberate move was made so that the developers can fully focus on the game’s highly anticipated transition to Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). Rather than splitting efforts between a minor patch and a major engine upgrade, the developers opted to combine all upcoming content and performance enhancements into one larger, more impactful update, set to arrive on July 29, 2025.Read on to learn more about why this happened and what the new patch means for the future of Valorant.Why was Valorant Patch 11.01 skipped?In a surprising but calculated turn of events, Valorant Patch 11.01 was officially skipped. Riot Games made it official that this decision was made to provide the development team with complete attention towards gearing up to handle the shift to Unreal Engine 5 (UE5). Rather than pushing for incremental updates, the developers opted to pool their efforts into one gigantic patch: Patch 11.02.All the content set to go out in Patch 11.01, including gameplay changes, performance patches, and backend work, will now be implemented with 11.02. Players can therefore look forward to a single, large download of approximately 30 GB. That said, this is not merely a space-grabbing update. Riot has clarified that this size spike is temporary, as content is being reorganized and decompressed. Once installed, the game’s overall file size will actually shrink — a small price to pay for smoother gameplay ahead.Also read: Valorant competitive map tier list (Season 25 Act 4)What to expect with the Valorant Unreal Engine 5 updateSo, what exactly does this Unreal Engine 5 update bring to the table in Valorant Patch 11.02? The short answer: performance, reliability, and a smarter future.Unlike other titles that shift engines for fancy graphics, Riot’s focus is squarely on gameplay improvements. Players on lower-end systems can breathe a sigh of relief — framerate boosts, fewer FPS drops, and better performance during ability-heavy moments are all on the way. If you've ever lagged during a chaotic team fight, Patch 11.02 might bring you a remedy.Patch downloads are also expected to become smaller and faster going forward, thanks to UE5’s more efficient file handling. And to those worried about visuals, rest assured. The art style, agent animations, and map layouts in the new patch will look and feel the same as before. Your favorite lineups and muscle memory aren’t going anywhere.Also read: Fnatic exact revenge, as they continue Esports World Cup 2025 runBeyond the immediate boost, Valorant Patch 11 will lay a foundation for future features. Riot plans to roll out a long-awaited replay system in Patch 11.06 by September 2025, with more animation and environment enhancements to follow. Early community leaks have already spotted cleaner UI elements and smoother transitions — all early signs of UE5’s potential being tapped.Also read: Gen.G vs EDward Gaming - Esports World Cup 2025 Group StageWhat players need to knowUpdate size: Make sure you have at least 30 GB free — preferably on an SSD — for smoother installation.Free reward: Log in during Valorant Patch 11.02 to claim a special gun buddy.System requirements: No changes announced. If you could run Valorant before, you’ll likely get better performance now.Gradual enhancements: Visual upgrades and flashy features will come slowly, as Riot taps deeper into UE5’s capabilities.Also read: Best Cypher setup on Corrode in ValorantIn short, Valorant Patch 11 is less about what you’ll see immediately and more about what’s being built behind the scenes. The folks at Riot aren’t just upgrading a game; they’re future-proofing it. And while Patch 11.01 may have vanished into thin air, what’s replacing it might just be the most important update Valorant has ever seen.Also read: Best Valorant team composition for CorrodeFollow Sportskeeda for more updates:Best Brimstone molly lineups on Corrode in ValorantBest tips to lurk like Valorant pros5 best Valorant nAts Viper walls you need to knowPaper Rex are the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 champions