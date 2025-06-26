With the release of Corrode in Valorant, it's a great time to explore the best Cypher setup to gain an advantage on the map. Corrode has been added to the game's map pool (alongside Bind) as part of the Season 25 Act 4 update. It is a two-site, three-lane map, all set within a mining facility.

Cypher can be considered an ideal Sentinel Agent on Corrode because the map has numerous hiding spots and multiple lanes to defend.

This article covers the best Cypher setup on Corrode in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Valorant: Best Cypher setup on Corrode guide

Since Corrode is slightly favorable for the attacker's site in Valorant, Cypher plays a crucial role for defenders in holding pushes. The map is designed in such a way that allows players to effectively use the Agent’s setup, which includes one-way cages and tricky trapwire setups.

Hence, it's crucial to know all the sneaky spots to place the best Cypher setup and catch enemies off guard.

Best Cypher setup for Trapware on A site of Corrode

A-Site option 1

Crouch slightly and align the Trapwire at eye level for a perfect setup that enemies can't cross unless they break it.

A-Site Trapware option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site option 2

Use this Trapwire to prevent rushes from enemies, along with Cyber Cage.

A-Site Trapware option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site option 3

Crouch slightly and place the Trapwire near the other entrance to A-Site. This works best with the one-way Cage setup mentioned later in this article.

A-Site Trapware option 3 (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site option 4

This is a simple yet effective Trapwire setup for A site to prevent rushes.

A-Site Trapware option 4 (Image via Riot Games)

Best Cypher Trapwire setup on B site of Corrode

B-Site option 1

This setup is highly effective at preventing rushes and delaying enemies from planting the Spike. Crouch properly and place the Trapwire aligned with eye level.

B-Site Trapwire option 1 for the best Cypher setup (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site option 2

This Trapwire setup is perfect for catching enemies off guard. It's especially effective against Agents like Jett or Neon who dash quickly into the site.

B-Site Trapwire option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site option 3

Place the Trapwire on the green structure in the middle of B-Site and connect it to the wall on the opposite side.

B-Site Trapwire option 3 (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site option 4

Place the Trapwire on the boundary of the lane and connect it with the green structure to catch enemies off guard as they enter the site.

B-Site Trapwire option 4 (Image via Riot Games)

Best one-way Cyber Cage setups on A site

A-Site option 1

Where to stand

Stand close to the wall.

Where to stand for A-site one-way Cyber Cage setup (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Align your crosshair to the point shown in the image below and use Cyber Cage.

Where to aim for A-site one-way Cyber Cage setup (Image via Riot Games)

Result

A-site one-way Cyber Cage setup (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site option 2

Where to stand

Stand close to the A entrance, where you should also put the first Trapwire of A.

Where to stand for A-site one-way Cyber Cage setup option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Aim at the point shown in the image to use the best one-way Cyber Cage for the A entrance.

Where to aim for A-site one-way Cyber Cage setup option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Result

A-site one-way Cyber Cage setup option 2 (Image via Riot Games)

Best one-way Cyber Cage setups on B site

B-Site

Where to stand

Get close to the pillar below and make sure to crouch.

Where to stand for best Cypher one-way Cyber Cage setup on B site (Image via Riot Games)

Where to aim

Aim your crosshair at the point shown below while crouching and throw the Cyber Cage.

Where to aim for one-way Cyber Cage setup on B site (Image via Riot Games)

Result

Crouch to place the Trapwire at the mouth of the other entrance to A-Site. This one-way setup is perfect for catching enemies off guard when you're near the green structure in the middle.

The best Cypher setup for B-site (Image via Riot Games)

Best Cypher spycam on A-Site

A-Site option 1

Camera position

Attach the spycam to the top of the A-Site main entrance.

A site entrance camera position (Image via Riot Games)

What it sees

The camera sees the entire A-Site main entrance area.

What it covers (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site option 2

Camera position

Jump slightly to place the camera at the corner of A-Site.

A site camera position (Image via Riot Games)

What it sees

The camera covers the entire A Site area, which is helpful in post-plant situations for both defenders and attackers.

What it sees (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site option 1

Camera position

Stand on top of the green structure in the middle of B main. Jump a bit to attach this camera position.

B-Site top camera position option 1 (Image via Riot Games)

What it sees

The camera covers the entire B Site.

What B-Site top camera position option 1 sees (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site option 2

Camera position

You can attach the camera to the top of the B main entrance.

B-Site entrance camera position (Image via Riot Games)

What it sees

What it sees (Image via Riot Games)

The camera primarily covers the entire B-Site and works best when you want to activate Cyber Cage.

That concludes everything you need to know about the best Cypher setup on Corrode in Valorant. Check out the links below for more game-related guides and news:

