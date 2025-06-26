- Valorant: Best Cypher setup on Corrode guide
With the release of Corrode in Valorant, it's a great time to explore the best Cypher setup to gain an advantage on the map. Corrode has been added to the game's map pool (alongside Bind) as part of the Season 25 Act 4 update. It is a two-site, three-lane map, all set within a mining facility.
Cypher can be considered an ideal Sentinel Agent on Corrode because the map has numerous hiding spots and multiple lanes to defend.
This article covers the best Cypher setup on Corrode in Valorant.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.
Valorant: Best Cypher setup on Corrode guide
Since Corrode is slightly favorable for the attacker's site in Valorant, Cypher plays a crucial role for defenders in holding pushes. The map is designed in such a way that allows players to effectively use the Agent’s setup, which includes one-way cages and tricky trapwire setups.
Hence, it's crucial to know all the sneaky spots to place the best Cypher setup and catch enemies off guard.
Best Cypher setup for Trapware on A site of Corrode
A-Site option 1
Crouch slightly and align the Trapwire at eye level for a perfect setup that enemies can't cross unless they break it.
A-Site option 2
Use this Trapwire to prevent rushes from enemies, along with Cyber Cage.
A-Site option 3
Crouch slightly and place the Trapwire near the other entrance to A-Site. This works best with the one-way Cage setup mentioned later in this article.
A-Site option 4
This is a simple yet effective Trapwire setup for A site to prevent rushes.
Best Cypher Trapwire setup on B site of Corrode
B-Site option 1
This setup is highly effective at preventing rushes and delaying enemies from planting the Spike. Crouch properly and place the Trapwire aligned with eye level.
B-Site option 2
This Trapwire setup is perfect for catching enemies off guard. It's especially effective against Agents like Jett or Neon who dash quickly into the site.
B-Site option 3
Place the Trapwire on the green structure in the middle of B-Site and connect it to the wall on the opposite side.
B-Site option 4
Place the Trapwire on the boundary of the lane and connect it with the green structure to catch enemies off guard as they enter the site.
Best one-way Cyber Cage setups on A site
A-Site option 1
Where to stand
Stand close to the wall.
Where to aim
Align your crosshair to the point shown in the image below and use Cyber Cage.
Result
A-Site option 2
Where to stand
Stand close to the A entrance, where you should also put the first Trapwire of A.
Where to aim
Aim at the point shown in the image to use the best one-way Cyber Cage for the A entrance.
Result
Best one-way Cyber Cage setups on B site
B-Site
Where to stand
Get close to the pillar below and make sure to crouch.
Where to aim
Aim your crosshair at the point shown below while crouching and throw the Cyber Cage.
Result
Crouch to place the Trapwire at the mouth of the other entrance to A-Site. This one-way setup is perfect for catching enemies off guard when you're near the green structure in the middle.
Best Cypher spycam on A-Site
A-Site option 1
Camera position
Attach the spycam to the top of the A-Site main entrance.
What it sees
The camera sees the entire A-Site main entrance area.
A-Site option 2
Camera position
Jump slightly to place the camera at the corner of A-Site.
What it sees
The camera covers the entire A Site area, which is helpful in post-plant situations for both defenders and attackers.
B-Site option 1
Camera position
Stand on top of the green structure in the middle of B main. Jump a bit to attach this camera position.
What it sees
The camera covers the entire B Site.
B-Site option 2
Camera position
You can attach the camera to the top of the B main entrance.
What it sees
The camera primarily covers the entire B-Site and works best when you want to activate Cyber Cage.
That concludes everything you need to know about the best Cypher setup on Corrode in Valorant. Check out the links below for more game-related guides and news:
