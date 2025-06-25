When does Valorant Season 25 Act 4 begin for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant Season 25 Act 4 will kick off on June 26, 2025, at 1 am IST for the Mumbai (India) server. It will bring new content and implement changes throughout the game. The most notable addition is the new competitive map called Corrode, which is set in Industrial areas suitable for close-range fights.
A new Patch 11.00 will be introduced to make major changes in the game, including buffs and nerfs in the Agent pool. Players may experience server maintenance for a few hours during this period.
Read on to learn more about when Valorant Season 25 Act 4 begins for the Mumbai (India) server.
When will Valorant Season 25 Act 4 start for the Mumbai (India) server?
Valorant Season 25 Act 4 will start at 1 am IST on June 26, 2025, for the Mumbai (India) server. This will mark the end of Act 3 for the said server, along with the competitive mode. During this period, server maintenance will take place — players will be unable to participate in the competitive queue for two to four hours.
A new patch, 11.00, is also arriving alongside the Act, bringing major changes, such as buffs and nerfs for some Agents. The patch will fix various bugs, including a specific issue where KAYO’s ultimate ability sometimes failed to show suppression visuals to opponents.
For those unaware, Valorant Season 25 Act 4 will introduce a new Battle Pass and a competitive map called Corrode once the update goes live. Additionally, two popular maps, Pearl and Split, have been temporarily removed for maintenance, while Bind will be joining the map pool.
The Competitive rank will also be adjusted accordingly — players will need to play a few ranked matches to get a new rank. The update size has not yet been disclosed, but it is expected to be around 15 GB or more. Thus, it is recommended to have a stable internet connection to avoid any interruptions.
