Valorant Corrode map: Release date, unique features, and more

The Valorant Corrode map was officially revealed on June 22, 2025, in a showmatch at Valorant Masters 2025. The brand-new map saw a lot of action as Team Tarik and Team Toast clashed against one another in this traditional Valorant matchup. Popular players such as meL, TenZ, and Kyedae explored the new map for fans all over the world.

Ad

This article will go over Corrode's release date in Valorant, its unique features, and more.

Valorant Corrode map: Eye-catching features, release, and more

Features

Corrode Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

As is standard in Valorant, the Corrode map has two sites. It's a medium-to-large-sized map — bigger than the likes of Ascent of Bind but smaller compared to Abyss or perhaps even Pearl to a certain extent.

Ad

Trending

An aspect of the map that immediately draws your attention is its midsection, which has a long and narrow passage that seemingly splits the map into two different parts. This property makes it similar to Abyss' design; however, unlike Abyss, Corrode's midsection has many obstacles and angular walls.

Furthermore, the map also has unique sites. Both the A and B sites are set at a slightly lower-than-ground level, allowing for an almost head-shot-like angle against the planter from certain places. This also creates the perfect hiding spot for Judge-weilding Sentinels, as shown by Disguised Toast during the Valorant Masters 2025 showmatch.

Ad

Overall, it can be concluded that the Valorant Corrode map creates an innovative and fresh space around the Spike in planting and defusal scenarios.

One could say that Corrode also provides ample space for lurk plays and forces Sentinel players to spread too thin, as sites have two entryways available to both sides via the middle.

Valorant Corrode map release date

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corrode is set to release in the game on June 24, 2025. The new map, along with Bind, will effectively replace Pearl and Split from the map pool at the beginning of patch 11.00.

This announcement was made by the official Valorant page on June 17, 2025, and was met with much excitement from fans around the world.

Valorant Corrode map announcement

Expand Tweet

Ad

Much excitement and several leaks surfaced in anticipation of the Valorant Corrode map's arrival. Scenes from the official map trailer were also leaked before the trailer arrived on June 22, 2025, featuring fan-favorites such as Astra, Phoenix, Jett, and more. It also showcased a brand-new bundle named Phaseguard.

The bundle is likely to arrive with the new map in patch 11.00 and features a Ghost, Vandal, Bulldog, Outlaw, and melee. Multiple players sported the bundle during the Masters Toronto showmatch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More