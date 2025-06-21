Valorant Corrode map: Everything we know so far

Valorant’s next map, Corrode, could be on the way soon, if recent leaks are to be believed. Shared by prominent leaker @ValorLeaks on X, the map’s potential name and a few early details have begun circulating ahead of an expected official reveal. While Riot Games has yet to confirm anything about the new map, here’s a rundown of what we might see based on credible leaks and teasers.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation; read it with a grain of salt.

All Valorant Corrode map leaks and rumors

As per leaks, Corrode may arrive on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, as well as Season 2025 Act 4 and patch 11.00 go live. As usual, the map will perhaps not be playable straight away and may come out concurrently or shortly after the new Act is live.

Before that, Riot Games is planning a grand reveal for the new map on Sunday, June 22, 2025. This exclusive showcase will feature popular content creators and former professional players giving us a first-hand look at the map before the Masters Toronto finals. Expect gameplay previews, strategic breakdowns, and plenty of hype to follow.

Where is the Corrode map set?

If the rumors are true, Corrode is in France, in a run-down fortress on Omega Earth, which has been repurposed as a Radianite salt mine. This is consistent with Valorant's trend of having lore reflected in map design, but until Riot announces something official, it's safest to regard this as informed conjecture.

Valorant's official X account has been releasing cryptic hints that could hint at this French environment, putting out visuals that bear a resemblance to ancient European architecture, industrial ruin, and tech-fueled mining tools.

What does the Corrode map layout look like?

The leaked description of this map suggests a three-lane layout with two spike sites, along with “layered defensive angles.” If accurate, this could point toward a tactical and complex battleground favoring both attackers and defenders who play smart with positioning.

Corrode, with its convoluted lanes and defended sections, may provide a refreshing balance of narrow corridors and open spaces, encouraging both aggressive entries and patient rotations.

Still, these are only early descriptions and should be taken with caution until Riot releases the final version. Teaser clips, while visually intriguing, don’t say much about the map’s mechanics or layout.

As the rumours surrounding Valorant's latest map gain momentum, one should remember that all which has been shared is from leaks and speculation. Nothing that has been revealed has been validated by Riot Games as of now.

We’ll update this article with verified details as soon as the official reveal takes place — likely on or before June 22, 2025.

