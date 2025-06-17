Valorant Act 4 Competitive map rotations revealed

The Valorant Act 4 Competitive map rotations were revealed on June 17, 2025. The next patch, dropping on June 24, 2025, will bring in the brand new Valorant map, which is still under wraps. This is exciting news, especially if you've been keeping up with the few leaks surfacing online about the upcoming map.
That being said, Pearl and Split will be out, and the Valorant Act 4 Competitive map rotation will mark the return of a fan-favorite. Here's more.
Valorant Act 4 Competitive map rotation: Pearl and Split exit the queue
The new pool for Act 4 competitive queue will rotate in Bind and the upcoming Valorant map. Even the name of the map is a mystery that Riot Games has kept rather close to the chest.
The official Valorant page revealed the rotation change with an interesting graphic that seems to have a resemblance to the few leaks surfacing online. It shows a castle-like structure in the distance as KAY/O and Jett stand in the foreground.
So far, from all the leaked teasers, the map seems to have a resemblance to Ascent. It features orange-bricked structures, wide entrances, and many open spaces. It's certain to change the way players are used to taking sites and maintaining control.
Thankfully, fans don't have to wait until the Valorant Act 4 update on June 24, 2025. We will get a glimpse of the new map on June 22, 2025, right before the Grand Finals of Valorant Masters Toronto, where Team Tarik will face off against Team Toast for a showmatch. The match will involve popular content creators and professional players such as TenZ and Shopify Rebellion's meL.
This reveal will be a part of the usual Valorant tradition where new maps are shown off in a match right before major international events such as Valorant Masters Toronto.
Regardless, fans will soon get to know more about the map and also play on Bind in Valorant Act 4. The exit of Pearl after a relatively short stay may come to some as a surprise but the map is sure to come back after a few more rotations.
