Valorant Mobile June Limited Test (China) device requirements revealed

The long-awaited Valorant Mobile is making significant strides toward its official launch, and players in China are getting a taste of the action through a special early test this June. Codenamed Omega, this closed trial aims to fine-tune the mobile gameplay experience for Riot Games' popular tactical shooter.

As excitement builds, the early test device requirements have officially been released on Valorant Mobile’s Chinese website, giving gamers a clearer idea of what to expect — and what kind of hardware they’ll need to participate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the device requirements for the Valorant Mobile June limited test in China.

Device requirements for Valorant Mobile June Limited Test in China

The official website has detailed three categories of device configurations to ensure smooth performance for players participating in the Omega test. Depending on your device’s specs, your gameplay experience can range from acceptable to fully optimized.

For Android

Minimum requirements

OS: Android 5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450/ Mediatek MT6763T/ Kirin Kilin 710

RAM: 3 GB

Storage: 8 GB

Recommended requirements

OS: Android 9

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480/ Mediatek Dimensity 720/ Kirin Kilin 810

RAM: 6 GB

Storage:8 GB

Device requirements for the best competitive experience

OS: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G/ Mediatek Dimensity 1000/ Kirin Kilin 985

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 8GB

For iOS

Minimum requirements

OS: iOS 12

Processor: A9 processor

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 10 GB

Recommended requirements

OS: iOS 12

Processor: A12 processor

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 10GB

Device requirements for the best competitive experience

OS: iOS 15

Processor: A15 processor

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 10 GB

Devices meeting this tier will support the game’s highest settings, unlocking ultra-high frame rates and minimal input delay.

How to boost frame rate in Valorant Mobile limited test

To get the best out of the Valorant Mobile Omega test, players can follow these steps to optimize their devices for smoother gameplay:

1) Check compatibility: Ensure your device meets the "best competitive experience" requirements. Then, go to system settings and set the screen refresh rate to the highest available value.

2) Device-specific enhancements:

Xiaomi, OPPO/OnePlus, Huawei: Update to the latest system version. Some models may also require enabling performance mode.

Black Shark: Open the game lobby mode and manually set the refresh rate to 90Hz under display settings.

Red Devil (Nubia): Turn on the “lock screen refresh rate” option found under developer settings.

3) In-game settings: Launch the game, navigate to Audio and Video Settings, then go to Frame Rate Settings and choose either High or Ultra High refresh rate.

These tweaks ensure a consistent, high-performance experience, crucial for players looking to dominate in this mobile early test phase.

As Riot continues to refine the game through its China-based Omega test, these detailed early test device requirements offer a helpful guide for mobile gamers eager to jump in. With optimized settings and a compatible device, fans can finally experience the tactical thrill of Valorant Mobile on the go.

