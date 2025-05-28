Valorant 5 Years Event Pass: Start date, content, and more

Riot Games is gearing up to celebrate VALORANT's five-year milestone with a special treat for its player base, the Valorant 5 Years Event Pass. Packed with free cosmetics, this limited-time pass will honor the title's journey since its launch on June 2, 2020. From celebratory player cards to quirky cosmetics, the 5 years event pass offers a vibrant tribute to the community that’s helped shape the tactical shooter into a global success.

Kicking off on June 2, 2025, and running until June 24, this event promises plenty of in-game rewards, and all you need to do is play. This article breaks down the rewards and release of the 5 Years Event Pass in Valorant.

When is the Valorant 5 Years Event Pass coming out?

The Valorant 5 Years Event Pass goes live on June 2, 2025, exactly five years after the game's official release. Players will have until June 24 to rack up XP and unlock every tier of this celebratory event pass. With almost a month of playtime, there's plenty of scope for both casual and competitive players to join in and experience the nostalgia-driven rewards.

The holiday-themed update is also timed alongside the release of patch 10.10, which introduces more features such as VFX changes to Raze, client optimization for improved parity across PC and console versions, and important bug fixes. So even if you're not grinding for cosmetics, there’s still plenty to explore during this anniversary period.

Rewards in the Valorant 5 Years Event Pass

The event pass is entirely free — all you need to do is play and earn experience points (XP) to unlock rewards. This year’s lineup is a creative and colorful mix of cosmetics that highlight VALORANT’s dynamic agent roster and its five-year evolution.

Here’s a look at what’s included:

Five agent-themed player cards : Celebrate with your favorite characters, including Raze, Neon, Clove, Fade, Sage, Omen, Yoru, Phoenix, and newcomer Waylay. Each card captures the agents in party mode, embracing the spirit of the anniversary.

: Celebrate with your favorite characters, including Raze, Neon, Clove, Fade, Sage, Omen, Yoru, Phoenix, and newcomer Waylay. Each card captures the agents in party mode, embracing the spirit of the anniversary. One unique spray : A vibrant spray perfect for showing off in matches.

: A vibrant spray perfect for showing off in matches. One special gun buddy : This adorable item comes with a humorous twist — it’s cake-themed, in honor of VALORANT’s birthday bash.

: This adorable item comes with a humorous twist — it’s cake-themed, in honor of VALORANT’s birthday bash. One player title : Show off your OG status with a commemorative title.

: Show off your OG status with a commemorative title. Ten Radianite Points : Use these to upgrade your favorite skins.

: Use these to upgrade your favorite skins. One flex (or emote): Add some flair to your in-game presence with a new celebration move.

All these items reflect the playful and commemorative tone Riot is aiming for in the Valorant 5 Years Event Pass, giving both longtime fans and newer players something to enjoy.

Whether you’re a daily grinder or just hopping back in for the nostalgia, the Valorant 5 years event pass is worth checking out. With completely free cosmetics and a generous event window, Riot Games is making it easy to join the celebration. Just jump in, play your favorite modes, earn XP, and unlock a little piece of VALORANT history.

