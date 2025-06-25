Valorant Phaseguard Bundle: All weapons, expected prices, and more

Valorant Phaseguard Bundle is all set to release in the game, offering five weapon skins along with unique animations and kill effects. The bundle is a part of the new Act update and will be available two days after Patch 11.00 is implemented. Each weapon in this bundle has three variants that can be upgraded with Radianite Points to get kills and animation effects.
This article highlights everything you need to know about the Valorant Phaseguard Bundle, including prices.
What’s included in the Valorant Phaseguard Bundle?
The bundle consists of five weapon skins, all following the same theme. Here are all the weapon skins that you get once you purchase the bundle:
- Vandal
- Bulldog
- Outlaw
- Ghost
- Melee
All weapons have an inspect animation, a kill effect (except for the melee), and a sound effect. Interestingly, the Ghost might be the most highlighted weapon in this bundle, as it features a unique pose where the weapon is held in a tilted position. Except for the melee, all the other Phaseguard weapon skins feature a kill banner that displays the image of each agent eliminated with the weapon.
Read more: "A great game needs a great ecosystem": Arun Rajappa discusses Valorant's growth in India
Three new gripping styles (Far Grip, Fore Grip, and Close Grip) have been introduced exclusively for the Vandal and Bulldog in the Valorant Phaseguard Bundle. These grips are randomized each round after purchasing the respective weapons.
As mentioned earlier, each skin comes with three variants: Blue, Black, and Gold, which players can unlock after spending Radianite Points. The bundle is scheduled to arrive in stores on June 26 or 27, 2025, depending on the region. This mark is exactly two days after the launch of the upcoming Patch 11.00.
What is the expected price of the Valorant Phaseguard Bundle?
The expected price of the bundle is around 9,900 VP, which is equivalent to $99.99 or players' regional currency. Thankfully, players can buy any of the weapons separately after spending their respective prices. Here’s each weapon's price:
- Vandal: 2475 VP
- Bulldog: 2475 VP
- Outlaw: 2475 VP
- Ghost: 2475 VP
- Melee: 4950–5350 VP
Also read: Valorant Corrode map: Release date, unique features, and more
Check out the links below for more Valorant guides and news:
- When does Valorant Season 25 Act 4 begin for Mumbai (India) server?
- Valorant Esports World Cup 2025: Schedule, format, qualified teams, prize pool, more
- Valorant Go! Vol. 3 collection: Release date, skins, and more
- Valorant Mobile release reportedly set for Q3 2025