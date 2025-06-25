The best smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant will let you cut off the most crucial chokepoints and allow your team to gain site control. Valorant Season 25 Act 4 introduces the 12th map, Corrode, which has a unique and somewhat complex structure. For the most part, the map is linear, but countless technical angles and paths can provide significant outplay potential.
In this article, we will explore the best smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant. While some angles might be situational and can demand proactive play, the default setups will remain the same.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. We have used Brimstone as the primary agent for this article, but the spots remain the same for all other controllers.
Best attacker smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant
For attacking, you will end up smoking the default spots on both Corrode's A and B sites in Valorant. Both sites have some really critical angles, so you must stay aware and communicate with your team properly while deploying smokes. That said, here are the best attacker smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant:
A site attacking smokes on Corrode
A link is compulsory smoke spot when attacking A site on Corrode in Valorant. This is going to be the hotspot and most challenged angle of this site, and you need to smoke it to gain control. If you have teammates taking control of A Elbow, then you also need to smoke off the entrance of A Crane and the plant site.
A site attacking smokes tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
B site attacking smokes on Corrode
While attacking B site, you must smoke off B Tower and B Link on Corrode in Valorant. Even if you have a third smoke, do not smoke off B Elbow unless you are running a team composition with more than one controller.
B site attacking smokes tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
Also read: Valorant 11.00 patch notes: New map Corrode, agent updates, and more
Mid smokes on Corrode while attacking
You need only smoke Mid Top while attacking on Corrode in Valorant. However, make sure that the smoke is deep and not too outside, as it can allow your opponents to peek out, get a quick frag, and then fall back to safety using your smoke.
Mid smoke tactical map view while attacking
How the smoke looks in-game
Best defender smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant
Site entrances are the most obvious defender smokes on any map. Here are the best spots that you should smoke while defending on Corrode in Valorant:
A site defending smokes on Abyss
You need to simply smoke off A Main while defending A site on Corrode. This blocks the attackers' vision completely and holds control of A Yard to disrupt them.
A site defending smoke tactical map view
How the smoke looks in-game
B site defending smokes on Abyss
While defending B site, the best smoke spot is B Main. Once again, this is a very straightforward smoke that completely blocks off the opponents and denies them any site info.
B site defending smoke tactical map view
How the smoke looks in-game
Mid smokes on Corrode while defending
Smoke off the junction between Mid Bottom and A Lobby while defending mid on Corrode in Valorant. If your opponents have smoked Mid Top while attacking, this smoke is an essential counter-play that will stop them from gaining control as well. You can also then push out of the attackers' smoke to try and take some fights.
Mid smoke tactical map while defending
How the smoke looks in-game
Best one-way smokes on Corrode in Valorant
The spike-planting location on Corrode's B Site is essentially shaped like a hut with a slanting roof. Given its optimum height, it creates opportunities for unique one-way smokes and outplays in Valorant. Although these are situational, you still need to know them to perform clutch plays or use them to catch your enemies off guard.
1) B Site post-plant one-way smoke on Corrode to play from Elbow or Tower
This one-way smoke on Corrode's B Site in Valorant will allow you to see the opponent's feet from both Tower and Elbow.
Tactical map view
In-game view
2) B Site post-plant one-way smoke on Corrode to play from B Link
Plant the spike at the edge and head to B Link on Corrode to play this one. Next, smoke the roof at the edge, and you will be able to spot the opponent's legs while they try to defuse.
Tactical map view
In-game view
That's all you need to know about the best smoke spots on Corrode in Valorant.
Follow Sportskeeda's Valorant hub for more guides and articles.