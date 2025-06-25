Valorant Season 25 Act 4 start date and time for all regions

Valorant Season 25 Act 4 starts on June 25, 2025, when Patch 11.00 launches globally. After a brief maintenance period, servers will be live between June 25 and early June 26 depending on your region. A new map named Corrode, a new Battle Pass, and a competitive reset are all included in the update. If you’re wondering when you can hop in and what this update brings, here’s everything you need to know.

Ad

When does Act 4 of Valorant Season 25 begin on servers around the world?

Valorant updates typically roll out in waves across different Riot server clusters, and Act 4 follows that same pattern. After some short maintenance downtime, the patch will become playable at the following estimated local times.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are the estimated local times:

North America / LATAM / Brazil - June 25, between 8:00 AM and 1:00 PM CT

Europe (UTC time) - June 26, between 2:00 and 5:00 AM UTC

Asia-Pacific (including India) - June 26, between 2:30 and 4:30 AM IST

Riot usually doesn’t give an exact time, but if you log into the client during those windows and see a patch download, you’re good to go.

Read more: nAts's Valorant settings (2025): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Ad

What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 4

At the heart of Act 4 is Corrode, the newest addition to Valorant’s map pool. Set in the salt flats of northern France, the map mixes medieval urban design with industrial decay, creating a gritty battlefield with both tight corridors and elevated sightlines. This is the third map based in Omega Earth, adding to that alternate universe’s growing presence in the lore.

Ad

Corrode will be available in Competitive mode from day one, and Riot is softening the learning curve. For the first two weeks, losses on Corrode will only penalize you 50% RR, while wins will grant full RR as usual.

There’s also Swiftplay-only queue for Corrode until June 30, 2025, giving you a chance to learn the map without risking rank. This way, you can get used to the layout without having to worry about tanking your rank on the first day.

Ad

Additionally, Patch 11.00 introduces a brand-new Battle Pass with brand-new skins and cosmetics. On the gameplay side, balance updates are coming for duelists like Phoenix, Neon, and Reyna, aimed at improving their overall usability.

There will also be a "soft reset" for players, which means they have to start over but their MMR stays mostly the same. Make sure to log in during your region’s update window and get ready to explore Corrode.

Ad

Also read: Valorant Esports World Cup 2025: Schedule, format, qualified teams, prize pool, more

For more articles related to Valorant, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More