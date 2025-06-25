When does Valorant competitive queue end for Season 25 Act 3?

  • home icon
By Akash Das
Modified Jun 25, 2025 09:04 GMT
Competitive queue end timings for Valorant Season 25 Act 3 (Image via Riot Games)
The Valorant Season 25 Act 3 competitive queue will conclude on June 25, 2025, for North and South America, while for the rest of the world, on June 26, 2025. The switch to Act 4 is imminent — players are racing against time to finish their last rated games before the queues close in all regions.

This article breaks down the competitive queue end dates and timings for Valorant Season 25 Act 3.

Valorant Season 25 Act 3 Competitive queue end date and time

The exact end timings of the Valorant Season 25 Act 3 competitive queue may vary depending on your region. Here's a brief breakdown of the timings:

  • US (West): 12:30 pm PDT – June 25, 2025
  • US (East): 3:30 pm EDT – June 25, 2025
  • Brazil: 4:30 pm UTC-3 – June 25, 2025
  • UK: 8:30 pm BST – June 25, 2025
  • Europe (Paris, Berlin, etc.): 9:30 pm CEST – June 25, 2025
  • India: 1 am IST – June 26, 2025
  • China (Beijing): 3:30 am CST – June 26, 2025 (tentative)
  • Korea & Japan: 4:30 am KST/JST – June 26, 2025
What to expect from Valorant Season 25 Act 4 competitive

The Valorant Season 25 Act 3 competitive queue may be ending, but big things are lined up for Act 4 starting June 26, 2025. One of the most exciting changes is the shift in the competitive map pool. Both Pearl and Split, which have been part of ranked play since October 2024, will be stepping out of the spotlight.

In their place, Bind makes a surprising return, only three months after being rotated out in Patch 10.04. Additionally, players get a new map, Corrode, set to debut in the competitive rotation.

Here’s the updated map pool you’ll be queuing into for Act 4:

  • Corrode (new entry)
  • Bind (returning)
  • Ascent
  • Haven
  • Icebox
  • Lotus
  • Sunset

With Corrode entering the fray and Bind returning, the dynamics of competitive play are about to shift dramatically. Players will need to adjust their strategies and callouts quickly as they adapt to these fresh changes.

The Valorant Season 25 Act 3 competitive queue is ending soon, so if you wish to get those final few ranking wins, now is the time to play. Whether you're pushing out of Gold or looking to Radiant, be sure to check your region's timing so you don't miss out. And with Valorant Season 25 Act 4 offering a new map and rebuilt pool, ranked gaming's future has never looked brighter.

Capitalize on your last push, for once the competitive queue runs out, the game will be completely different.

