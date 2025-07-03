Valorant competitive map tier list (Season 25 Act 4)

In this competitive map tier list for Season 25 Act 4 of Valorant, we break down all the active maps based on their popularity and performance across ranks. From iconic staples to newer additions, here's how each one stacks up and what the current play rates reveal about the meta.

Each Act in Valorant brings slight shifts to the meta, and maps play a huge role in how teams approach the game. Whether you're a Controller setting up smokes, a Duelist charging in, or a Sentinel holding down a site, the map you're on often dictates your decisions. Riot’s diverse map design keeps things fresh, and in Season 25 Act 4, player preferences have once again reshaped the rankings.

This tier list is based entirely on current play rates across all ranks, providing a real-time reflection of what players are enjoying and avoiding the most.

Competitive map tier list for Valorant Season 25 Act 4

This competitive map tier list ranks Valorant’s current pool of maps based on their pick rates across all skill levels during Season 25 Act 4. While meta preferences may shift, the numbers paint a clear picture of which maps players are gravitating toward and which ones are still trying to find their place.

S tier

Bind

Bind continues to be one of the most loved maps in Valorant and tops the list with a 14.7% play rate in Season 25 Act 4. Its teleporters open up unpredictable rotations, and its tight angles reward smart utility usage. This map suits both aggressive plays and well-timed flanks, making it a favorite at nearly every rank.

Bind in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Ascent

With a balanced layout and iconic mid-control fights, Ascent remains a core map in the competitive map tier list. A 14.4% play rate speaks to its consistent popularity. The map's open mid section forces strategic coordination, rewarding teams that understand timing and map control.

Ascent in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Haven

Haven stands out as the only map with three bomb sites, giving attackers more options and putting more pressure on defenders. Its 14.3% pick rate during Season 25 Act 4 showcases its enduring appeal. Rotations play a huge role here, and the map's structure allows for a wide range of playstyles to shine.

Haven in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

A tier

Lotus

Lotus makes a solid case for itself in the A tier. With the same play rate as Haven (14.3%), it’s just shy of S-tier status. The rotating door mechanic adds a unique twist, and while some players still find it a bit chaotic, its layout encourages creative strats and cross-map pressure.

Lotus in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Sunset

Sunset is steadily earning its spot in ranked queues. A 14.2% play rate reflects growing comfort among players. Although it lacks standout features, its clean design and straightforward callouts make it ideal for structured team play. In this competitive map tier list, Sunset comfortably lands in the A tier due to its reliability.

Sunset in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

B tier

Icebox

Once problematic, Icebox is now at 14.1% play rate. Although it provides verticality and tight angles, not all players appreciate its frantic chaos. That puts it in the B tier for Season 25 Act 4 map tier list, since many still find it difficult to coordinate well on offense and defense.

Icebox in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Corrode

The newest Valorant map, Corrode, has joined the competitive scene with a play rate of 14.1%. While that is tied with Icebox, its newness puts it lower on the map tier list. Corrode is also still discovering its identity and what works best for it, and most players are trying out optimal rotations and setups. Once it reaches maturity, it could move up in future patches.

Corrode in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

This Valorant Season 25 Act 4 competitive map tier list is not only a measure of current pick rates but also of the player base's familiarity and strategic tendencies. Although S-tier maps such as Bind and Ascent are still queens and kings of reliability, newer maps like Corrode and Icebox have a long way to go. Whether climbing ranks alone or grinding with a team, being aware of which maps reign supreme can assist you in preparing wiser.

