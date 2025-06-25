Best Brimstone molly lineups on Corrode in Valorant

Valorant’s new Corrode map has just landed with the Season 25 Act 4 update, and there’s no better Agent to dominate it than Brimstone. With its narrow lanes, elevated platforms, and tightly-packed plant sites, Corrode rewards smart utility usage and strategic area control — two things Brimstone does best. His Incendiary molly isn’t just useful here; it’s essential.

Whether you're locking down a spike post-plant or stalling aggressive pushes through chokepoints, Brimstone’s Incendiary turns Corrode’s terrain into a fiery trap.

This article guides you through the best Brimstone molly lineups for Valorant’s Corrode map.

Best molly lineups for Brimstone on the Corrode map in Valorant

Incendiary molly lineups for attack and defense

1) A-Main post plant molly lineup for attack

A-Main post plant molly lineup for attack location in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

A-Main post plant molly lineup for attack positioning (Image via Riot Games)

A-Main post plant molly lineup for attack result (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the edge of the wall at A-main, as indicated in the picture above, and equip the Incendiary molly. Move your crosshair upwards to align the bottom of the molly HUD icon to the edge of the pillar.

Left-click to FIRE the molly and let it land directly on the default planting spot at A-site on the Corrode map.

2) B-Main post plant molly lineup for attack

B-Main post plant molly lineup for attack location (Image via Riot Games)

B-Main post plant molly lineup for attack positioning (Image via Riot Games)

B-Main post plant molly lineup for attack result (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the edge of the wall at B-main. Equip the Incendiary molly and place your crosshair at the wall in front of you as indicated in the picture.

Jump and Fire the molly to let it land on the default plant spot of the B-site of the Corrode map.

3) A-Site molly lineup for defense

A-Site molly lineup for defense location (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site molly lineup for defense positioning (Image via Riot Games)

A-Site molly lineup for defense result (Image via Riot Games)

Place yourself on the edge of the box at A-Yard, outside A-Main. Equip Brimstone’s Incendiary molly and place your crosshair on the spherical window. Fire to launch the molly and let it land on the planted spike at A-site.

4) B-Site molly lineup for defense

B-Site molly lineup for defense location (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site molly lineup for defense positioning (Image via Riot Games)

B-Site molly lineup for defense result (Image via Riot Games)

Place yourself at the edge of the box at B-Arch. Equip the Incendiary molly and move your crosshair upwards to align the upper edge of the molly’s HUD icon with the middle of the brick line on the wall in front of you.

Fire to launch the Incendiary and let it land on the spike-plant area on B-Site, as shown in the picture.

While these Brimstone molly lineups are tried and tested, Corrode is also a new addition to Valorant's map pool, so the possibilities for creativity are endless. Feel free to play around with your configurations, be prepared to adjust to various team compositions, and discover combinations that fit your playstyle. As the meta shifts, the best plays will come from those who are ready to be creative outside the box.

