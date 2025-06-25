Best Valorant team composition for Corrode (June 2025)

Knowing the best Valorant team composition for Corrode can help you win more rounds on the new map, which is set to arrive between June 24 and June 26, 2025, based on your region. The map was unveiled earlier at the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 tournament during a showmatch. Popular Agents used during the matchup included Cypher, Jett, Fade, Sova, and more. Corrode is a medium-to-large-sized map and features a very narrow and long mid-section.

Controlling information on Corrode means controlling the map. Essentially, you need Agents that can travel fast, gather intel, and anchor sites well. We have curated a solid team composition based on these principles. Learn more about it below.

Best Valorant team composition for Corrode explored

1) Initiator - Skye

Skye is an intel expert, perfect for a Valorant team composition for Corrode (Image via Riot Games)

On Valorant's Corrode map, you want to control information as best as possible. Who better to do it than Skye? Three out of her four abilities can help gather some amount of intel for your team.

Her Tasmanian Tiger is an effective drone-like ability, the Guiding Light flashes gather intel and also allow entry, and her ultimate can track down three individual opponents.

On top of that, Skye can also heal her allies. She is one of the best Initiators in the game and should be used effectively on this map, especially for her long-range flashes.

2) Initiator - Tejo

Tejo's missiles can clear up corners easily (Image via Riot Games)

The new map was likely designed to promote the use of newer Agents such as Tejo. He also has an impressive drone, and unlike other Agents, Tejo's kit packs the Stealth Drone (effective for hunting down Sentinels) and the Guided Salvo (can be used to flush out enemies).

His entire kit focuses on gaining control of areas. Tejo is a seek-and-destroy type of Agent who can gather intel and capture areas or even keep them from getting captured. His abilities can be of great help and should be utilised in any Valorant team composition for Corrode (arriving in Valorant's Season 25 Act 4).

3) Controller - Astra

Astra provides universal smokes (Image via Riot Games)

Astra is a perfect go-to Controller whenever you encounter a larger map. Sure, the job could be done by Omen, but he might not be able to provide universal smokes like Astra can. In the end, Agents like Omen, Clove, and Brimstone will be stuck having to navigate their abilities around the range disadvantage.

This does not bother Astra, making her perfect for a Valorant team composition to use on Corrode. She can provide smokes anywhere on the map, sitting in any position. Therefore, she can support the team better than perhaps any other Controller in the game.

Agents like Harbor and Viper, too, could be helpful, but they also face issues with range. In this case, however, Viper would certainly fare better than Harbor in a Valorant team composition for Corrode (only if you decide not to go with Astra).

4) Sentinel - Cypher

Cypher is the perfect Sentinel on larger maps (Image via Riot Games)

Cypher is the perfect lurking Sentinel. He gathers and controls information because he is not bound by range. Cypher's Camera could be on Site A while Cypher himself sits on Site B. This applies to all of his abilities.

He can watch the flank efficiently without being present in person. He can anchor sites well and trap Duelists. Furthermore, the sites being one level below the ground in Corrode will probably provide a lot of interesting opportunities for all the sneaky Cypher mains.

This Agent can also lurk well, which would be helpful in a Valorant team composition for Corrode, where entryways are not one, but two, especially for Attackers.

5) Duelist - Yoru

Yoru can cover great distances quickly (Image via Riot Games)

The choice of the right Duelist comes down to the likes of Jett, Waylay, or Yoru. The perfect pick might just be Yoru because he can travel faster than anyone else with his teleport ability. He is also the only Duelist of the three to have a flash, making him a self-sufficient part of the Valorant team composition for Corrode.

His ultimate, Dimensional Drift, makes him a valuable asset for information gathering as well as attacking unsuspecting opponents. He may not be the perfect choice for using the Operator, but he can still be somewhat viable with it. Overall, Yoru would prove to be a well-rounded pick for the best Valorant team composition for Corrode in Season 25 Act 4.

