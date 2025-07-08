Gen.G vs EDward Gaming - Esports World Cup 2025 Group Stage: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The Esports World Cup 2025 Group Stage will witness Gen.G going up against EDward Gaming in a best-of-one format. This opening stage will take place on July 8, 2025, and the two teams are a part of Group D. Both teams have experienced their fair share of international stages, and this clash will decide who gets to move forward in the bracket.

This article will predict who will win the matchup at the Esports World Cup 2025 group stage.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion only

Gen.G vs EDward Gaming: Who will win at the Esports World Cup 2025 Group Stage?

Predictions

EDward Gaming might snatch this victory away from Gen.G, but the scoreline could be close. Both teams are quite dangerous, aggressive, and experienced. EDward Gaming were the Valorant Champions winner in 2024, while Gen.G secured first place at Masters Shanghai in the same year.

Gen.G recently suffered an upset against Wolves Esports at the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Playoffs. This defeat knocked them down a rung, and their next loss against G2 Esports eliminated them from the tournament altogether. Their last two matches have not been great.

EDward Gaming is coming into the Esports World Cup with great momentum. The team has defeated Trace Esports, FPX, and Titan Esports Club at China EVO 25 and VCT 25 China Stage 2. They currently have great form, and it might just be the mental boost they need.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and EDward Gaming have faced each other twice. Once at the Asia Esports Series and then at Masters Madrid 2024; Gen.G won both times.

The Esports World Cup 2025 will decide whether EDward Gaming finally gets a number on the scoreboard or not.

Recent results

As mentioned earlier, Gen.G has faced two tragic losses in recent history at Valorant Masters Toronto against Wolves and G2 Esports. However, they also defeated Fnatic earlier in the same tournament with a 2-1 scoreline.

On the other hand, EDward Gaming has won two matches against Titan Esports Club recently. One at the China EVO Act 2 and another at VCT 25 China Stage 2. They have also secured key victories against Trace Esports and FPX at EVO Act 2.

When and where to watch

You can watch the two teams go up against one another at the Esports World Cup 2025 on the official channels of the organizers. This includes Twitch, YouTube, as well as the official EWC website.

The matchup will go live on July 8, 2025, for Group D opening matches, and here are the links you can use to watch it live:

This is everything you need to know to catch the tournament live. You can also wait a few hours after the match to watch teams like Paper Rex and BBL Gaming compete again for their second match in the day.

