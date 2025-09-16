Valorant patch 11.06 notes: General updates and bug fixes

As Valorant Champions 2025 rages on in Paris, Riot Games has released patch 11.06. The release notes reveal general updates and bug fixes to improve the in-game player experience. Riot also mentioned that they have banned 40000 bot accounts in the past six months.
Patch 11.06 also introduced the much-awaited Valorant Replay system.
Valorant patch 11.06: Full changelog
The Valorant 11.06 patch notes are:
ALL PLATFORMS
COMPETITIVE UPDATES
- Our last banwave hit 40,000 bots over the last 6 months!
BUG FIXES
Agents
- We have fixed a rare bug where, in a very, very specific set of circumstances, Yoru and Reyna, after turning invisible, would reappear in their original location after the invisibility ended.
PC ONLY
GENERAL UPDATES
Replays
- Replays are now available for your Competitive, Unrated, Swiftplay, and Premier games. Jump over here for more details!
PERFORMANCE UPDATES
- The RawInputBuffer setting has been removed and is no longer configurable. The setting will be enabled at all times for players because it is more performant.
CONSOLE ONLY
KNOWN ISSUES
- The highlight behavior for dropped weapons and the Spike is incorrect and will highlight when players are merely nearby rather than when directly looking at them. This will be resolved in Patch 11.07!
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with how New Player Tips were displayed on console.
From Valorant patch 11.06, players on PC will be able to enjoy the Replay system from September 16 at 9 am PT. Unrated, Competitive, Swiftplay, and Premiere modes will have the Replay functionality.
The Replay system will be available in China from patch 11.07b on October 9 local China time. The same will release on console with patch 11.10 on November 11 at 9 am PT.