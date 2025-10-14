  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant patch 11.08 notes: Massive changes are here!

Valorant patch 11.08 notes: Massive changes are here!

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Oct 14, 2025 13:00 GMT
Valorant update 11.08 patch notes (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant update 11.08 patch notes (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant patch 11.08 is one of the biggest updates the game has seen in some time, and the release notes showcase the same. Riot Games has worked on making the gameplay more "balanced between sharp gunplay and the unique abilities that give Valorant its signature tactical flavor".

Ad

In this patch, Valorant players will see general updates to reinforce "the competitive dialogue", Agent updates to all roles, map updates reflecting Riot's vision, and plenty more. Check out the full patch 11.08 notes for Valorant below.

Also Read: Valorant Agent tier list

Valorant patch notes 11.08: Full changelog

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The full patch notes for Valorant update 11.08 are as follows:

ALL PLATFORMS

GENERAL UPDATES

Discussing what to expect, Riot mentioned the following:

"Our end of year balance patch is meant to adjust how our maps, weapons, and agents work together. The tuning pass in this patch is designed to reinforce what we call “the competitive dialogue” - the round-to-round exchange between attackers and defenders that rewards adaptation and strategy. Over time, as player skill and ability impact have grown, uncoordinated utility has at times felt just as impactful as well-executed, strategic plays. This has reduced meaningful opportunities for counterplay and diminished the strategic depth we aim for in VALORANT. These changes are focused on striking a healthy balance between gunplay and the abilities that make VALORANT its own unique flavor of tactical shooter.
Ad

AGENT UPDATES

  • General
  • Nearsights
  • Fade's Prowler, Omen's Paranoia, Reyna's Leer, Skye's Seeker
  • Nearsight radius increased from 5 >>> 7m
  • Concuss
  • Breach’s Fault Line, Gekko’s Wingman, Neon’s Relay Bolt, Astra’s Nova Pulse
  • Concuss duration decreased to 2.5s
  • Stim Unification
  • Brimstone's Stim Beacon, KAY/O's NULL/CMD, Reyna's Empress
  • Faster reload time modifier: 90%
  • Increased firing rate modifier: 10%
  • Weapon draw time modifier: 90%
  • Weapon recovery speed modifier: 10%
  • Initiators
  • Breach
  • Fault Line
  • Cooldown increased from 40s → 60s
  • Initial windup decreased from 1.2s → 1.1s
  • Concuss duration decreased from 3.5s → 2.5s
  • Flashpoint
  • Flash duration increased up from 2s → 2.25s
  • Rolling Thunder
  • Width decreased from 23m → 18m
  • Concuss duration decreased from 6s → 4s
  • Ult points decreased from 9 → 8
  • Fade
  • Haunt
  • Cooldown increased from 40s → 60s
  • Haunt active duration decreased 2s → 1.5s
  • Prowler
  • Visibility in Nearsight increased from 5m → 7m
  • Nightfall
  • Deafen and Marked duration decreased from 12s → 8s
  • Width decreased from 24m → 20m
  • Decay now remains a consistent 80 damage over its duration instead of
  • decreasing over time
  • Gekko
  • General
  • Cooldown upon reclaim increased from 10s → 20s
  • Wingman
  • Health decreased from 80 → 60
  • Concuss duration decreased from 3.5s → 2.5s
  • Thrash
  • Health decreased from 200 → 180
  • KAY/O
  • ZERO/POINT
  • Cooldown increased from 40s → 60s
  • FLASH/DRIVE
  • Underhand maximum flash duration increased from 1.5s → 2.25s
  • NULL/CMD
  • Updated to match Stim standardization
  • Increased fire rate reduced from 15% → 10%
  • Added standardized weapon draw time for Stims
  • NEW: Increased weapon draw speed by 10%
  • Added weapon recovery speed for Stims
  • NEW: Weapon recovery speed increased by 10%
  • Sova
  • Recon Bolt
  • Cooldown increased from 40s → 60s
  • Duelists
  • Iso
  • Kill Contract
  • Length decreased from 48m → 36m
  • Neon
  • High Gear
  • Battery recharge decreased, time to recharge to full battery increased from 20s → 60s
  • Battery drain reduced, increasing sprint time with full battery from 12s → 16s
  • Relay Bolt
  • Concuss duration decreased 3.5s → 2.5s
  • Reyna
  • Leer
  • Health decreased from 80 → 60
  • Empress
  • Faster reload time reduced from 25% → 10%
  • Increased fire rate reduced from 15% → 10%
  • Increased weapon draw speed reduced from 25% → 10%
  • Increased weapon recovery speed reduced from 25% → 10%
  • Waylay
  • Saturate
  • Hindered duration decreased from 4s → 3s
  • Convergent Paths
  • Ultimate no longer spawns an afterimage of Waylay, and she is no longer pushed back when casting
  • Ultimate now briefly restricts aim rotation and movement speed similar to Breach’s Rolling Thunder when casting
  • Hindered duration decreased from 7s → 6s
  • Initial windup decreased from 2s → 1s
  • Width decreased from 18m → 13.5m
  • Decreased movement speed buff on ult from 15% → 10%
  • Yoru
  • Gatecrash
  • Health decreased from 60 → 20
  • Audio now plays from Yoru’s location when Yoru teleports or fakes it
  • Fakeout
  • Flash duration decreased from 3s → 2s
  • Blindside
  • Flash duration decreased from 1.75s → 1.5s
  • Flash now follows the standard flash falloff curves as other Agents. Previously, Yoru’s flashes that were slightly offscreen were more effective than intended
  • Dimensional Drift
  • Yoru can no longer cast Blindside, or set up his fakeout during Dimensional Drift
  • He can still cast the initial Gatecrash and reactivation, as well as reactivation of
  • Fakeouts
  • Raze
  • Blast Pack
  • Raze can now affected by Slows while midair with Blast Pack
  • If Slowed, the force from Blast Pack will be reduced, similar to how slows affect other Dashes
  • Controllers
  • Astra
  • Gravity Well
  • Fragile duration decreased from 5s → 2.5s
  • Cooldown increased from 45s → 60s
  • Nova Pulse
  • Concuss duration decreased from 3.5s → 2.5s
  • Cooldown increased from 45s → 60s
  • Nebula
  • Cooldown increased 25s → 35s
  • Brimstone
  • Stim Beacon
  • Updated to match stim standardization
  • Increased fire rate reduced from 15% → 10%
  • Increased movement speed reduced from 15% → 10%
  • Omen
  • Dark Cover
  • Cooldown increased from 30s → 40s
  • Paranoia
  • Projectile speed increased from 16 meters per second → 20 meters per second
  • Travel distance reduced from 32.5m → 25m
  • Viper
  • Initial contact now inflicts less Decay, reduced from 30 → 10 health
  • Sentinels
  • Vyse
  • Arc Rose
  • Arc Rose is now destructible after the flash windup starts rather than being invulnerable.
  • When enemy players are successfully flashed, the audio cue and voiceline alerting Vyse and her allies is removed
  • Flash duration decreased from 2.25s → 2.0s
  • Cooldown are slightly adjusted
  • After destruction, cooldown is increased from 45s → 60s
  • Recalling the ability will now always incur a 20s cooldown
  • Shear
  • Wall Trap trigger logic has been reworked to make it easier to bait out. The wall now spawns immediately when an enemy enters and then leaves its trigger zone. Enemies will also hear an audio cue, audible only to them, when they enter the trigger zone
  • Razorvine
  • Health decreased from 40 → 20
  • Steel Garden
  • Initial windup increased from 3.4s → 4.4s
  • Radius decreased from 32.5m → 26m
  • Cypher
  • Spycam
  • Added stealthing functionality
  • Inactive camera will be revealed to enemies when you are within 8 meter radius of the camera, and will also have an accompanying audio tell
  • When the camera is active, there will be a louder persistent camera audio for enemies with a 12m range
  • Cooldown when destroyed is increased from 45s → 60s
  • Trapwire
  • Trapwire activation windup decreased
  • PC: 1.5s → 0.9s
  • Console: 2.5 → 1.9s
  • Trapwire activation has been adjusted to remove the Concuss and Tether debuffs. Timing of other debuffs has been changed
  • Previously, players were Tethered and Revealed after 0.5 seconds. Trapwire would then activate after 1.5 seconds and Concuss players if it was not destroyed. Now, players will be immediately Slowed upon crossing the Trapwire Trapwire will now activate after 0.9 seconds and Reveal players if not destroyed OR if the player moves 4 meters away from the attached location.
  • Killjoy
  • Turret
  • Cooldown when destroyed increased from 45s → 60s
  • Reactivation time for turret increased from 0.5s → 2s
  • Turret movement tagging per bullet increased 29.5% → 50%
  • NEW: Added a “windup” effect when Killjoy first re-enters the activation range
  • Alarmbot
  • Health decreased from 50 → 20
  • Reactivation time increased from 1s → 2s
  • NEW: Added a “windup” effect when Killjoy first re-enters the activation range
  • Deadlock
  • GravNet
  • Cooldown increased from 40s → 60s
  • Barrier Mesh
  • Cost reduced from 400 → 300
  • Health of smaller nodes decreased from 570 → 480
  • Sonic Sensor
  • Concuss duration reduced 3.5s → 2.5s
  • Sage
  • Barrier Orb
  • Cost reduced from 400 → 300
  • Fortification delay reduced from 3.3 sec → 2 sec
  • Health of Barrier segments decreased from 800 → 600
Ad

MAP UPDATES

  • Pearl
  • B-Site
  • Removed the deep sightline from B Long - This angle provided too much control over the site from a safe distance
  • Adjusted cover positioning on and around the site - These changes will encourage more direct engagements on the site itself
  • Abyss
  • B-Site
  • Site Changes - Currently, both teams are having a tough time playing on-site—Defenders struggle with the initial site hold, while Attackers have difficulty holding the spike during post-plant and feel forced to plant for main. We want to take a pass at improving on-site play for both teams while also making post-plants for main more risky.
  • Mid
  • Mid Hallway Changes - We want to help open up quicker macro pathing options for both teams. We’re adjusting the hallway in Mid that leads towards B Main to allow for improved flow through the map for both teams.
Ad

WEAPONS UPDATES

  • PC ONLY
  • Rifles
  • Bulldog
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.37s → 0.6s
  • Chance for horizontal (Yaw) to switch increased from 6% → 10%
  • Phantom
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.37s → 0.6s
  • Chance for horizontal (Yaw) to switch increased from 6% → 10%
  • Protected bullet count increased from 6 → 8 bullets
  • Vandal
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.37s → 0.6s
  • Chance for horizontal (Yaw) to switch increased from 6% → 10%
  • Protected bullet count increased from 4 → 6 bullets
  • Submachine guns
  • Spectre
  • Total spread reduced from 1.5 → 1.4
  • Tap Efficiency increased from 2 → 3
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.18s → 0.28s
  • Protected bullet count increased from 4 → 5 bullets
  • Stinger
  • Full Auto
  • Total spread reduced from 1.5 → 1.4
  • Total spread accrued faster from 7 bullets → 6 bullets
  • Vertical (Pitch) recoil curve increases more aggressively
  • Total recoil is unchanged
  • CONSOLE ONLY
  • Spectre
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.20s → 0.28s
  • Stinger
  • Full Auto
  • Vertical (Pitch) recoil curve increases more aggressively
  • Total recoil is unchanged
  • Bulldog
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.50s → 0.60s
  • Phantom
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.50s → 0.6s
  • Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, increased from 5 → 8 bullets
  • Vandal
  • Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.50s >>> 0.6s
  • Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, increased from 5 → 6 bullets
Ad

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

  • Starting in 11.09, accounts detected for sharing must enable Riot Mobile multi-factor authentication (MFA) to access Competitive queue. Other modes will remain unaffected.

GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES

  • Placeable Abilities like Cypher's Spycam and Deadlock's Sound Sensor previews have been improved when placing in maps. All previews will now better align to the eventual location of the ability.

PLAYER BEHAVIOR UPDATES

  • Added “Rank Manipulation” as a new reporting category: Please use ‘Rank Manipulation’ instead of ‘Cheating’ to report players who abuse matchmaking. This encompasses behaviors we commonly know as smurfing, wintrading, and boosting.
Ad

PC ONLY

  • PREMIER UPDATES
  • At the end of Stage V25A6, the top 16 teams in Invite will remain in Invite. All other Invite teams will be demoted at the start of the next Stage.
  • Demoted teams will seed into the zone they originally promoted from. Next Stage, Team Owners can change their zone in the Team Settings dropdown anytime before the team plays a match.
  • If your team cannot be placed into a zone at the start of the next Stage, your Team Owner will be prompted to select a zone.
  • Divisions other than Invite will not have demotion, and teams will still be promoted or be seeded into a division as normal at the start of next Stage.
  • Contender Eligibility updates
  • Contender Eligibility for 2025 expires at the end of Stage V25A6.
  • To be Contender Eligible in 2026, you must perform a qualifying action in Stage V25A6 or at any point in 2026.
  • Qualifying actions include:
  • Play a Weekly or Playoff match on a team in Contender or Invite Division.
  • Reach Immortal 3 or higher peak rank in Competitive.
  • Play in a Playoff match in Elite 5.
  • Contender Eligibility for 2026 expires at the end of 2026.
  • VCT Team Tags
  • Pros will now have their team’s tag shown before their name throughout the client - in the social panel, in lobby, in game (like the killfeed), and on the Competitive Leaderboards!
  • VCT team names and tags are reserved ONLY for VCT partnered teams.
  • Current Premier teams that have a team name and/or tag of a VCT partnered team will receive a prompt in-game for their Team Owner to change their team name.
Ad

Check out the previous Valorant patch notes here.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications