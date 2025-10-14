Valorant patch 11.08 notes: Massive changes are here!

Valorant patch 11.08 is one of the biggest updates the game has seen in some time, and the release notes showcase the same. Riot Games has worked on making the gameplay more &quot;balanced between sharp gunplay and the unique abilities that give Valorant its signature tactical flavor&quot;. In this patch, Valorant players will see general updates to reinforce &quot;the competitive dialogue&quot;, Agent updates to all roles, map updates reflecting Riot's vision, and plenty more. Check out the full patch 11.08 notes for Valorant below.Also Read: Valorant Agent tier listValorant patch notes 11.08: Full changelogThe full patch notes for Valorant update 11.08 are as follows:ALL PLATFORMSGENERAL UPDATESDiscussing what to expect, Riot mentioned the following: &quot;Our end of year balance patch is meant to adjust how our maps, weapons, and agents work together. The tuning pass in this patch is designed to reinforce what we call “the competitive dialogue” - the round-to-round exchange between attackers and defenders that rewards adaptation and strategy. Over time, as player skill and ability impact have grown, uncoordinated utility has at times felt just as impactful as well-executed, strategic plays. This has reduced meaningful opportunities for counterplay and diminished the strategic depth we aim for in VALORANT. These changes are focused on striking a healthy balance between gunplay and the abilities that make VALORANT its own unique flavor of tactical shooter.AGENT UPDATESGeneralNearsightsFade's Prowler, Omen's Paranoia, Reyna's Leer, Skye's SeekerNearsight radius increased from 5 &gt;&gt;&gt; 7mConcussBreach’s Fault Line, Gekko’s Wingman, Neon’s Relay Bolt, Astra’s Nova PulseConcuss duration decreased to 2.5sStim UnificationBrimstone's Stim Beacon, KAY/O's NULL/CMD, Reyna's EmpressFaster reload time modifier: 90%Increased firing rate modifier: 10%Weapon draw time modifier: 90%Weapon recovery speed modifier: 10%InitiatorsBreachFault LineCooldown increased from 40s → 60sInitial windup decreased from 1.2s → 1.1sConcuss duration decreased from 3.5s → 2.5sFlashpointFlash duration increased up from 2s → 2.25sRolling ThunderWidth decreased from 23m → 18mConcuss duration decreased from 6s → 4sUlt points decreased from 9 → 8FadeHauntCooldown increased from 40s → 60sHaunt active duration decreased 2s → 1.5sProwlerVisibility in Nearsight increased from 5m → 7mNightfallDeafen and Marked duration decreased from 12s → 8sWidth decreased from 24m → 20mDecay now remains a consistent 80 damage over its duration instead ofdecreasing over timeGekkoGeneralCooldown upon reclaim increased from 10s → 20sWingmanHealth decreased from 80 → 60Concuss duration decreased from 3.5s → 2.5sThrashHealth decreased from 200 → 180KAY/OZERO/POINTCooldown increased from 40s → 60sFLASH/DRIVEUnderhand maximum flash duration increased from 1.5s → 2.25sNULL/CMDUpdated to match Stim standardizationIncreased fire rate reduced from 15% → 10%Added standardized weapon draw time for StimsNEW: Increased weapon draw speed by 10%Added weapon recovery speed for StimsNEW: Weapon recovery speed increased by 10%SovaRecon BoltCooldown increased from 40s → 60sDuelistsIsoKill ContractLength decreased from 48m → 36mNeonHigh GearBattery recharge decreased, time to recharge to full battery increased from 20s → 60sBattery drain reduced, increasing sprint time with full battery from 12s → 16sRelay BoltConcuss duration decreased 3.5s → 2.5sReynaLeerHealth decreased from 80 → 60EmpressFaster reload time reduced from 25% → 10%Increased fire rate reduced from 15% → 10%Increased weapon draw speed reduced from 25% → 10%Increased weapon recovery speed reduced from 25% → 10%WaylaySaturateHindered duration decreased from 4s → 3sConvergent PathsUltimate no longer spawns an afterimage of Waylay, and she is no longer pushed back when castingUltimate now briefly restricts aim rotation and movement speed similar to Breach’s Rolling Thunder when castingHindered duration decreased from 7s → 6sInitial windup decreased from 2s → 1sWidth decreased from 18m → 13.5mDecreased movement speed buff on ult from 15% → 10%YoruGatecrashHealth decreased from 60 → 20Audio now plays from Yoru’s location when Yoru teleports or fakes itFakeoutFlash duration decreased from 3s → 2sBlindsideFlash duration decreased from 1.75s → 1.5sFlash now follows the standard flash falloff curves as other Agents. Previously, Yoru’s flashes that were slightly offscreen were more effective than intendedDimensional DriftYoru can no longer cast Blindside, or set up his fakeout during Dimensional DriftHe can still cast the initial Gatecrash and reactivation, as well as reactivation ofFakeoutsRazeBlast PackRaze can now affected by Slows while midair with Blast PackIf Slowed, the force from Blast Pack will be reduced, similar to how slows affect other DashesControllersAstraGravity WellFragile duration decreased from 5s → 2.5sCooldown increased from 45s → 60sNova PulseConcuss duration decreased from 3.5s → 2.5sCooldown increased from 45s → 60sNebulaCooldown increased 25s → 35sBrimstoneStim BeaconUpdated to match stim standardizationIncreased fire rate reduced from 15% → 10%Increased movement speed reduced from 15% → 10%OmenDark CoverCooldown increased from 30s → 40sParanoiaProjectile speed increased from 16 meters per second → 20 meters per secondTravel distance reduced from 32.5m → 25mViperInitial contact now inflicts less Decay, reduced from 30 → 10 healthSentinelsVyseArc RoseArc Rose is now destructible after the flash windup starts rather than being invulnerable.When enemy players are successfully flashed, the audio cue and voiceline alerting Vyse and her allies is removedFlash duration decreased from 2.25s → 2.0sCooldown are slightly adjustedAfter destruction, cooldown is increased from 45s → 60sRecalling the ability will now always incur a 20s cooldownShearWall Trap trigger logic has been reworked to make it easier to bait out. The wall now spawns immediately when an enemy enters and then leaves its trigger zone. Enemies will also hear an audio cue, audible only to them, when they enter the trigger zoneRazorvineHealth decreased from 40 → 20Steel GardenInitial windup increased from 3.4s → 4.4sRadius decreased from 32.5m → 26mCypherSpycamAdded stealthing functionalityInactive camera will be revealed to enemies when you are within 8 meter radius of the camera, and will also have an accompanying audio tellWhen the camera is active, there will be a louder persistent camera audio for enemies with a 12m rangeCooldown when destroyed is increased from 45s → 60sTrapwireTrapwire activation windup decreasedPC: 1.5s → 0.9sConsole: 2.5 → 1.9sTrapwire activation has been adjusted to remove the Concuss and Tether debuffs. Timing of other debuffs has been changedPreviously, players were Tethered and Revealed after 0.5 seconds. Trapwire would then activate after 1.5 seconds and Concuss players if it was not destroyed. Now, players will be immediately Slowed upon crossing the Trapwire Trapwire will now activate after 0.9 seconds and Reveal players if not destroyed OR if the player moves 4 meters away from the attached location.KilljoyTurretCooldown when destroyed increased from 45s → 60sReactivation time for turret increased from 0.5s → 2sTurret movement tagging per bullet increased 29.5% → 50%NEW: Added a “windup” effect when Killjoy first re-enters the activation rangeAlarmbotHealth decreased from 50 → 20Reactivation time increased from 1s → 2sNEW: Added a “windup” effect when Killjoy first re-enters the activation rangeDeadlockGravNetCooldown increased from 40s → 60sBarrier MeshCost reduced from 400 → 300Health of smaller nodes decreased from 570 → 480Sonic SensorConcuss duration reduced 3.5s → 2.5sSageBarrier OrbCost reduced from 400 → 300Fortification delay reduced from 3.3 sec → 2 secHealth of Barrier segments decreased from 800 → 600MAP UPDATESPearlB-SiteRemoved the deep sightline from B Long - This angle provided too much control over the site from a safe distanceAdjusted cover positioning on and around the site - These changes will encourage more direct engagements on the site itselfAbyssB-SiteSite Changes - Currently, both teams are having a tough time playing on-site—Defenders struggle with the initial site hold, while Attackers have difficulty holding the spike during post-plant and feel forced to plant for main. We want to take a pass at improving on-site play for both teams while also making post-plants for main more risky.MidMid Hallway Changes - We want to help open up quicker macro pathing options for both teams. We’re adjusting the hallway in Mid that leads towards B Main to allow for improved flow through the map for both teams.WEAPONS UPDATESPC ONLYRiflesBulldogHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.37s → 0.6sChance for horizontal (Yaw) to switch increased from 6% → 10%PhantomHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.37s → 0.6sChance for horizontal (Yaw) to switch increased from 6% → 10%Protected bullet count increased from 6 → 8 bulletsVandalHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.37s → 0.6sChance for horizontal (Yaw) to switch increased from 6% → 10%Protected bullet count increased from 4 → 6 bulletsSubmachine gunsSpectreTotal spread reduced from 1.5 → 1.4Tap Efficiency increased from 2 → 3Horizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.18s → 0.28sProtected bullet count increased from 4 → 5 bulletsStingerFull AutoTotal spread reduced from 1.5 → 1.4Total spread accrued faster from 7 bullets → 6 bulletsVertical (Pitch) recoil curve increases more aggressivelyTotal recoil is unchangedCONSOLE ONLYSpectreHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.20s → 0.28sStingerFull AutoVertical (Pitch) recoil curve increases more aggressivelyTotal recoil is unchangedBulldogHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.50s → 0.60sPhantomHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.50s → 0.6sProtected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, increased from 5 → 8 bulletsVandalHorizontal (Yaw) switch time increased from 0.50s &gt;&gt;&gt; 0.6sProtected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, increased from 5 → 6 bulletsCOMPETITIVE UPDATESStarting in 11.09, accounts detected for sharing must enable Riot Mobile multi-factor authentication (MFA) to access Competitive queue. Other modes will remain unaffected.GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATESPlaceable Abilities like Cypher's Spycam and Deadlock's Sound Sensor previews have been improved when placing in maps. All previews will now better align to the eventual location of the ability.PLAYER BEHAVIOR UPDATESAdded “Rank Manipulation” as a new reporting category: Please use ‘Rank Manipulation’ instead of ‘Cheating’ to report players who abuse matchmaking. This encompasses behaviors we commonly know as smurfing, wintrading, and boosting.PC ONLYPREMIER UPDATESAt the end of Stage V25A6, the top 16 teams in Invite will remain in Invite. All other Invite teams will be demoted at the start of the next Stage. Demoted teams will seed into the zone they originally promoted from. Next Stage, Team Owners can change their zone in the Team Settings dropdown anytime before the team plays a match.If your team cannot be placed into a zone at the start of the next Stage, your Team Owner will be prompted to select a zone.Divisions other than Invite will not have demotion, and teams will still be promoted or be seeded into a division as normal at the start of next Stage.Contender Eligibility updatesContender Eligibility for 2025 expires at the end of Stage V25A6.To be Contender Eligible in 2026, you must perform a qualifying action in Stage V25A6 or at any point in 2026.Qualifying actions include:Play a Weekly or Playoff match on a team in Contender or Invite Division.Reach Immortal 3 or higher peak rank in Competitive.Play in a Playoff match in Elite 5.Contender Eligibility for 2026 expires at the end of 2026.VCT Team TagsPros will now have their team’s tag shown before their name throughout the client - in the social panel, in lobby, in game (like the killfeed), and on the Competitive Leaderboards!VCT team names and tags are reserved ONLY for VCT partnered teams.Current Premier teams that have a team name and/or tag of a VCT partnered team will receive a prompt in-game for their Team Owner to change their team name.Check out the previous Valorant patch notes here.