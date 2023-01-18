Create

Valorant patch 6.01 official notes: Lotus is now available for Unrated and Competitive, bug fixes, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Jan 18, 2023 07:24 PM IST
Valorant patch 6.01 official notes (Image via Valorant)

Valorant will be receiving a patch today, and the 6.1 update will be introducing a fair number of tweaks to the new map Lotus along with finally enabling it in the Unrated and Competitive queues.

It was only a week ago that the map dropped with Episode 6 Act 1, hence, it’s quite surprising that Riot Games will be breaking away from their bi-weekly practice and introducing an update a week ahead.

With patch 6.1, Lotus will finally be added to the Unrated and Competitive map pool, while at the same time, Riot will be introducing a fair number of bug fixes and balance updates to the map.

Replication is also disabled, however, as it’s a temporary game mode it mill make its way back to the pool in future patches.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of Valorant patch 6.1.

Valorant patch 6.01 official notes

1) Map Updates

Lotus

  • The volume for the rotating doors has been reduced while rotating.
  • The Lotus-only queue has been removed.
  • Lotus will now be included in the map rotation for Unrated and Competitive.

2) Mode Updates

Replication

  • Replication has been removed from

Modes queue.

  • Although the Valorant develoeprs is shelving Replication temporarily, it is still available via the custom game option.

3) Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

  • Fixed a bug where occasionally the third-person flashed visual indicator on an Agent’s head wasn’t in sync with the actual flash duration. (i.e. Omen’s Paranoia [Q], Phoenix’s Curveball [Q]).
  • Fixed a bug where the Spike would be invisible and attempting to equip the Spike would fail after changing from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.
  • Fixed a bug where you were unable to plant the Spike after reconnecting to a match where they died while disconnected.
  • Fixed a bug that, while using the Marshall, prevented full reloading between shots if auto-scoping is enabled.

4) Maps

Lotus

There are several bug fixes for Lotus.

  • The boost exploits in the back of B Site has been removed.
  • Players can no longer get themsleves stuck in the rotating doors (we're pretty sure anyway, let us know if you find a way—also, you’re all very creative!)
  • Breach can now use abilities on both rotating doors.
  • The destructible door located at A Link now has working vision cones.
  • The Spike can no longer get lost in the back of A Site. Fixed a broken Spike plant spot on A Site.

