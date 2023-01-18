Valorant patch 6.01 official notes: Lotus is now available for Unrated and Competitive, bug fixes, and more

Valorant will be receiving a patch today, and the 6.1 update will be introducing a fair number of tweaks to the new map Lotus along with finally enabling it in the Unrated and Competitive queues.

It was only a week ago that the map dropped with Episode 6 Act 1, hence, it’s quite surprising that Riot Games will be breaking away from their bi-weekly practice and introducing an update a week ahead.

With patch 6.1, Lotus will finally be added to the Unrated and Competitive map pool, while at the same time, Riot will be introducing a fair number of bug fixes and balance updates to the map.

Replication is also disabled, however, as it’s a temporary game mode it mill make its way back to the pool in future patches.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights of Valorant patch 6.1.

Valorant patch 6.01 official notes

1) Map Updates

Lotus

The volume for the rotating doors has been reduced while rotating.

The Lotus-only queue has been removed.

Lotus will now be included in the map rotation for Unrated and Competitive.

2) Mode Updates

Replication

Replication has been removed from

Modes queue.

Although the Valorant develoeprs is shelving Replication temporarily, it is still available via the custom game option.

3) Bug Fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where occasionally the third-person flashed visual indicator on an Agent’s head wasn’t in sync with the actual flash duration. (i.e. Omen’s Paranoia [Q], Phoenix’s Curveball [Q]).

Fixed a bug where the Spike would be invisible and attempting to equip the Spike would fail after changing from Defender to Attacker in a Custom Game and picking up the Spike.

Fixed a bug where you were unable to plant the Spike after reconnecting to a match where they died while disconnected.

Fixed a bug that, while using the Marshall, prevented full reloading between shots if auto-scoping is enabled.

4) Maps

Lotus

There are several bug fixes for Lotus.

The boost exploits in the back of B Site has been removed.

Players can no longer get themsleves stuck in the rotating doors (we're pretty sure anyway, let us know if you find a way—also, you’re all very creative!)

Breach can now use abilities on both rotating doors.

The destructible door located at A Link now has working vision cones.

The Spike can no longer get lost in the back of A Site. Fixed a broken Spike plant spot on A Site.

