Valorant players suggest Overwatch-style feature to solve the toxicity issues

Cloud9's content creator Joseph 'Keeoh' Winkler, suggests an Overwatch-style feature to combat toxicity in Valorant. He has received a lot of support, as many other professional players and content creators chimed in.

Keeoh suggested Overwatch’s ‘endorsement’ system where players can receive loot boxes for being deemed honorable by their teammates. According to the content creator, Valorant should introduce a similar system where peer review encourages values like being a “good teammate,” “shot caller,” or “sportsman.”

Valorant developers routinely get complaints about toxicity over voice or text communication in-game. So this suggestion and its endorsement by professional players is something Riot Games could seriously consider.

Borrowing the solution from Overwatch to combat toxicity in Valorant

Toxic gaming is one of the most troublesome topics for any multiplayer game producer to combat. It is an issue that needs definitive attention because runaway toxicity breeds mass discontent, thereby sinking titles.

Since its release last year, Valorant has had its fair share of complaints about toxicity. In addition, many professional players and streamers have faced this issue and have voiced concerns through streams.

Valorant developers have taken major steps in the past by banning players from abusive communications in-game. However, they didn't have a huge success in terms of controlling the toxicity.

Hence, this suggestion by Keeoh is a prospective solution that should be implemented in Valorant.

Valorant should add endorsements/commendation rating



Overwatch did this and basically after a game you can commend your teammates for:

- Good teammate

- Shot caller

- Sportsmanship



Then you'd be more likely to queue into people closer to your commination rank :) pic.twitter.com/5SP16x4zna — C9 Keeoh (@Keeoh) June 11, 2021

However, Overwatch’s ‘endorsement’ system is not a full-proof system. Many Overwatch players usually give a negative review of this 'endorsement' system. Keeoh is also not sure if this would work for Valorant. In response to his main tweet, he also that,

"This doesn't solve toxicity, but it solves it for the people who are positive, motivated, and want good communicative teammates. Toxic/negative teammates get to play with other toxic/negative teammates. Let me know what you all think :)

However, Team Liquid's content creator Jonas ‘AverageJonas’ Navarsete, former Overwatch player Ludvig ‘Luddee’ Håkansson, and some other famous players and streamers supported Keeoh's idea.

A Killjoy main with a good idea??? Wth — Liquid Jonas 🏹 (@Average_Jonas) June 12, 2021

