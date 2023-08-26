Valorant Premier set to return on August 29, will feature all 7 maps

The Valorant community is buzzing with joy as the long-awaited Premier is finally returning on August 29, 2023. However, there's much more to this season of Valorant Premier than meets the eye. Weekly matches will be more epic than ever as they cover all seven maps from the competitive pool and ensure riveting contests.

This means players are in for an even bigger range of strategic showdowns with the launch of a fresh map with the new Act.

Premier makes a comeback with a new Valorant map

Expand Tweet

The roster features the usual suspects - Haven, Breeze, Lotus, Bind, Ascent, and Split - and the much-anticipated inclusion, "Sunset." The forums are brimming with discussions about this new map, its design, and accompanying gameplay.

That said, insiders from the Premier squad revealed the new map as "Sunset" before the official announcement. This has sparked a wildfire of speculations and debates across online forums.

Expand Tweet

August 29 is the big day, and players are counting down the seconds until they can dive right back into those adrenaline-pumping battles and create jaw-dropping moments.

While the Sunset map has not been officially announced by Riot Games, it has been all but confirmed by the Premier team with the map name leak. It appears to be a simple map without any mobility-enhancing gimmicks. This focus on making the game less chaotic represents Riot's plan, which was also evident with the recent 7.04 patch notes.

Players should gear up for a clash of titans and innovative tactical warfare as Premier roars back into action on August 29, 2023.