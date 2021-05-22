Valorant pro pAura parts ways with Team Heretics to join Blaze Esports

Team Heretics fans have run into a bit of bad news recently. The organization announced that they would be parting ways with Turkish Valorant pro Melih “pAura” Karaduran.

pAura has been one of the biggest factors behind Team Heretics’ success in the Valorant esports scene so far.

He joined the roster in October 2020 and helped them win the First Strike Europe later on that same year, dethroning G2 Esports as the best in the region.

The 23-year-old will join Blaze Esports, a Turkish Valorant team, and aim to climb the professional ladder with them once the next phase of the Valorant Champions Tour kicks off.

pAura joins the Blaze Esports Valorant roster

After their victory at Valorant First Strike Europe, Team Heretics were able to live up to expectations in 2021. They failed to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters, which is all set to take place next week in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Team Heretics’ best performance in 2021 was during the VCT Stage 1 back in March, where they were the runners-up to Acend.

After failing to qualify for the Stage 2 Masters, Team Heretics replaced head coach Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal with former FunPlus Phoenix captain Ivan “Johnta” Shevtsov on May 13th.

Now, just a week later, star player pAura has decided to part ways to join Blaze Esports.

Blaze Esports is a relatively new roaster in the Valorant esports scene, and apart from pAura, they will have Batuhan "russ" Malgaç, who too was transferred recently, but from BBL Esports.

Blaze Esports will be looking to make it big in the next phase of the Valorant Champions Tour, and take the European scene by storm, once Stage 3 comes knocking.