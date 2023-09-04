Valorant pro player Daveeys tragically passes away aged 23

South American Valorant team, KRÜ Esports, have announced the untimely death of their flex player, Santiago "Daveeys" Ruiz, a day after he celebrated his 23rd birthday. The organization tweeted this incredibly sad news earlier today, and it has stunned the Valorant community to the core. Daveeys was a renowned player in the VCT Americas scene and was a future star in the making, causing his sudden passing much more tragic.

In light of this saddening news, the Valorant community have unanimously shared their solemn thoughts and have offered their sincere condolences to the family of Santiago's friends and family.

The Valorant community comes together to commemorate the life and career of Daveeys

Current VCT World Champions, Evil Geniuses, have shared their condolences to Santiago's family and friends:

Santiago's teammates, Klaus and keznit, have also shared their feelings and heartfelt thoughts:

Team Vitality, who recently lost a player of their own in Twisten, replied to KRÜ Esports' tweet, breaking the sad news of Santiago's passing:

According to KRÜ Esports, Santiago died due to "descompensación" which roughly translates to organ failure according to a couple of Reddit comments covering the tragic news. However, there is not enough clarity to confirm the cause of death.

A look at Daveeys' career

Daveeys started off his career with LAZER and quickly rose up the ranks of the Latin American North region as one of the best Duelist players. His breakout year would come in 2022 during the Chamber meta, where he was an absolute beast on the Agent, along with his signature Raze.

Daveeys was the star of the E-Xolos LAZER roster that would dominate the Latin America North region for the entirety of 2022.

Despite E-Xolos LAZER not being able to make it to international VCT tournaments and the franchising era of 2023, Daveeys was a highly sought-after talent in Valorant's Latin American scene. KRÜ Esports were quick to pick up the young gun.

While the team had a disastrous regular season, the flex player was integral in their miracle run in the Americas LCQ. They did not have the best showing at Champions 2023, but Daveeys showed serious potential to be a future superstar.

The sudden death of a well-known player in the scene always comes as a shock, no matter what. This day marks an extremely sad moment in VCT history and we at Sportskeeda offer our heartfelt condolences to Santiago's family, friends, and loved ones.