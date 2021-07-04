Create
Valorant Rank distribution after the end of Episode 2 (June 2021)

Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
Ranks are the only thing that symbolizes a player’s skill on any online multiplayer game like Valorant. They allow for comparing skills and improving, based on the data provided.

Ranking systems are added to online games to give players a sense of competitiveness. InValorant, the top rank is Radiant, and reaching that rank is a long journey. Every player has to push through tiers and tiers of rank to just get the title of top 500 players.

With Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 already ended, overall data for ranks can be charted out using one for Valorant’s API. This article will discuss the rank distribution for Valorant in June 2021.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Rank Distribution

1) Iron

  • Iron 1: 3% of players
  • Iron 2: 5.8% of players
  • Iron 3: 9% of players

2) Bronze

  • Bronze 1: 9.1% of total players
  • Bronze 2: 10.2% of total players
  • Bronze 3: 9.9% of total players

3) Silver

  • Silver 1: 9.7% of total players
  • Silver 2: 8.8% of total players
  • Silver 3: 8.1% of total players

4) Gold

  • Gold 1: 6.8% of total players
  • Gold 2: 5.1% of total players
  • Gold 3: 3.9% of total players

5) Platinum

  • Platinum 1: 2.9% of total players
  • Platinum 2: 2% of total players
  • Platinum 3: 1.5% of total players

6) Diamond

  • Diamond 1: 1.2% of total players
  • Diamond 2: 0.9% of total players
  • Diamond 3: 0.8% of total players

7) Immortal

  • Immortal: 1.2% of total players

8) Radiant (Top 500 players)

  • Radiant: 0.1% of total players

A combined list can be made from the above tier list:

  • Iron: 17.8% of total players
  • Bronze: 29.2% of total players
  • Silver: 26.6% of total players
  • Gold: 15.8% of total players
  • Platinum: 6.5% of total players
  • Diamond: 2.9% of total players
  • Immortal: 1.2% of total players
  • Radiant: 0.1% of total players

Judging from this, more than 50% of Valorant players belong to lower ranks, while higher ranks are much less saturated. It also shows how hard it is to be in the top ranks.

Edited by Gautham Balaji
