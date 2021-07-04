Valorant Rank distribution after the end of Episode 2 (June 2021)

Ranks are the only thing that symbolizes a player’s skill on any online multiplayer game like Valorant. They allow for comparing skills and improving, based on the data provided.

Ranking systems are added to online games to give players a sense of competitiveness. InValorant, the top rank is Radiant, and reaching that rank is a long journey. Every player has to push through tiers and tiers of rank to just get the title of top 500 players.

With Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 already ended, overall data for ranks can be charted out using one for Valorant’s API. This article will discuss the rank distribution for Valorant in June 2021.

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 Rank Distribution

1) Iron

Iron 1: 3% of players

Iron 2: 5.8% of players

Iron 3: 9% of players

2) Bronze

Bronze 1: 9.1% of total players

Bronze 2: 10.2% of total players

Bronze 3: 9.9% of total players

3) Silver

Silver 1: 9.7% of total players

Silver 2: 8.8% of total players

Silver 3: 8.1% of total players

4) Gold

Gold 1: 6.8% of total players

Gold 2: 5.1% of total players

Gold 3: 3.9% of total players

5) Platinum

Platinum 1: 2.9% of total players

Platinum 2: 2% of total players

Platinum 3: 1.5% of total players

6) Diamond

Diamond 1: 1.2% of total players

Diamond 2: 0.9% of total players

Diamond 3: 0.8% of total players

7) Immortal

Immortal: 1.2% of total players

8) Radiant (Top 500 players)

Radiant: 0.1% of total players

A combined list can be made from the above tier list:

Iron: 17.8% of total players

Bronze: 29.2% of total players

Silver: 26.6% of total players

Gold: 15.8% of total players

Platinum: 6.5% of total players

Diamond: 2.9% of total players

Immortal: 1.2% of total players

Radiant: 0.1% of total players

Judging from this, more than 50% of Valorant players belong to lower ranks, while higher ranks are much less saturated. It also shows how hard it is to be in the top ranks.

Edited by Gautham Balaji