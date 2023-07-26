Valorant real time text evaluation system set to go global

Valorant's real-time text evaluation system was first unveiled in Patch 5.10 as a testing phase in the North American region. It was soon permanently integrated into the game as an exclusive feature of the North American server as part of Patch 6.03. Since then, there have been no updates on its release globally until recently.

The real-time text evaluation system is a precious asset in Valorant and is a fantastic step to curb the toxicity widely prevalent across all regions. With the latest news that the system is set to hit globally, players can get excited for a better experience in the game.

Valorant announces a global rollout of the real-time text evaluation system

VALORANT @VALORANT Today, VALORANT will begin a global rollout of our Real Time Text Evaluation and intervention system. Up until recently the system, which mutes players in voice & text chat who send disruptive text messages in game, was tested in NA regions only.

The real-time text evaluation system is an in-game feature that mutes players when they send offensive and disruptive messages in the text chat to ensure a peaceful time for everyone.

Earlier today, the official Valorant account tweeted the gradual release of the real-time text evaluation system worldwide, as it was previously only used in North American servers. The testing period has been a success so far, according to the developers, and they have felt confident enough to release the system across all servers over time.

The system will be introduced to other servers in a mid-patch update followed by staggered releases to ensure a smooth process. The ultimate goal of this system is to observe and prevent negative scenarios and toxicity in the game and allow players to feel much safer in terms of engaging and texting with their team.

This will be one of the most important and impactful components of the game once it is fully released across the multiple servers present across the world. While the existing mute and report options exist, they often don't do enough to permanently punish toxic players and make them think twice before messaging.

VALORANT @VALORANT As stated before, with the implementation of more immediate text evaluation, we hope to detect and reduce disruptive situations while players are still in game and help you feel safer to engage in VALORANT.

The penalties, when delivered, are also not good enough to stop them. With the real-time text evaluation system, racist, sexist, and homophobic comments can be quickly filtered out and dealt with effectively within the game. Overall, this feature is a step in the right direction to better the feel of Valorant.