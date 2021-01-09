Valorant reveals Yoru in action, along with the release date, for Episode 2

Valorant has revealed the release date for Episode 2, and the upcoming duelist Yoru will be released at the same time.

According to the cinematic trailer released by Valorant, Yoru seems to be equipped with multiple teleport abilities. Riot Games are yet to reveal the new agent's arsenal.

However, with the new agent scheduled to arrive in Valorant with Episode 2 on January 12, 2021, an official announcement seems to be right around the corner.

The launch of Episode 2 officially marks the end of the first episode of Valorant. Episode 1 ranked matchmaking is also set to end at the same time. Players only have a few more days to grind for their "Act rank" before it gets sealed forever. However, ranked matchmaking is all set to resume with the launch of Episode 2 on January 12th

Here's everything to know about Valorant's Episode 2 and the new duelist Yoru.

Valorant Episode 2: Introduction of Yoru

The Episode 2 cinematic trailer reveals Yoru in action for the first time. This is also the first time the community has got an idea of the new duelist's ability kit. As observed in the cinematic trailer, Yoru is equipped with multiple teleport abilities.

He also possesses the ability to open a portal and help the player sneak up on an unsuspecting enemy. Additionally, Yoru seems capable of teleporting at a previously marked location. It is still quite difficult to gauge what each ability could be for the upcoming duelist.

Yoru's introduction also seemed to tease a new weapon skin. Yoru could be seen flaunting a "butterfly knife," an iconic weapon from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, much like everything else in the trailer, fans will have to wait for Riot Games' confirmation.

The Valorant community is eagerly awaiting the release of an official announcement and the patch notes for Episode 2. Until that happens, everything revealed in Valorant's Episode 2 trailer remains unexplained.